Has the Parliamentary Committee on IT approved passing of the Data Protection Bill 2023?

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology recommended that the Draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 should be successfully enacted into law “without any undue delay,” as per a source-based report by Economic Times (ET). MediaNama has reached out to the Lok Sabha Secretary General for confirmation on this news.

As per the ET report, the Committee readied a 40-page report on the data protection Bill—slated to be tabled in Parliament this monsoon session—and encouraged the implementation of the provisions of the Bill. However, Opposition MPs like Congress’ Karti Chidambaram, Trinamool’s Mahua Moitra and Jawhar Sircar, CPI-M’s John Brittas and TDP’s Jayadev Galla walked out of a committee meeting held on July 26, 2023, claiming that they were not made aware of the adoption of such a report by the committee. Brittas even went so far as to give a dissent note that raised concerns about blanket exemptions for certain government agencies. ET has claimed that more such dissent notes are to follow.

Meanwhile, experts and civil society groups on Twitter questioned how the Standing Committee could endorse the passing of a Bill that hasn’t even been made available to its own members.

Finalising a report on the Data Protection Bill without its text being made available. Parliamentary Committee on IT is pioneering innovation on rules of procedure. https://t.co/oxnOJ920qi — Apar Gupta (@apar1984) July 27, 2023

Any institution can be destroyed if led by people hell-bent upon destroying it. The standing committee on Information Technology, which did some stellar work under @ShashiTharoor is now endorsing bills that haven't been discussed or studied. pic.twitter.com/kaSxcove9X — Sushant Singh (@SushantSin) July 27, 2023

Govt plans to table the #DataProtectionBill in Parliament without even showing the draft of the bill to members of the Standing Committee, which is examining the bill! @GoI_MeitY

This is a mockery of #democracy and people's right to information. #SaveRTI #NoToDPDP pic.twitter.com/L9WR9gJd3l — Jeevika (@jeevika_shiv) July 27, 2023

Earlier, in April 2023, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had claimed that the Standing Committee reportedly examined the 2022 version of the Bill and gave it the green light. However, replies sent to MediaNama by MPs failed to confirm this.

The 2023 Bill will be the fifth iteration of the data protection Bill starting from the original document first presented in 2018. Already a Joint Parliamentary Committee had given copious suggestions and improvements to this Bill in the 2021 version. However, the 2022 version completely revamped the provisions of the Bill and included new concepts like deemed consent (consent that is deemed to have been given by a user). Other concerns raised regarding the 2022 version of the Bill were: the “as may be prescribed” clauses that gave too much power to the government, a weakened Data Protection Board, wide government exemptions that can take any of its entities outside the purview of the Bill, and a high age of consent at 18 years.

