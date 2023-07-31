The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance on July 27 presented its report on cybersecurity and cybercrimes to the parliament, proposing various cybersecurity policy recommendations for the Indian government to consider, among which are the following measures targeted at app stores (Google Play, Apple App Store, etc.) and operating systems (Android, iOS, Windows, etc): Mandate app stores to share metadata and other pertinent info about all apps: The Committee proposed "mandating app stores to share exhaustive metadata and pertinent information about all the apps they host on their platforms." It reasoned that "this data repository will empower regulators to conduct in-depth analysis, identify potential security vulnerabilities, and institute appropriate measures to fortify the digital landscape." More stringent vetting of apps: App Stores should "enforce a stringent vetting process for application approvals within their app stores, encompassing thorough malware detection and compliance with privacy and data security regulations," the Committee recommended. Verifying developer identity and enabling traceability of app origin: The Committee further recommended specific guidelines and standards for app stores for "verification of developer identities, and the provision of traceability information, such as app ownership and origin." The Committee reasoned that "this can effectively enable the tracing of fraudulent apps’ origins and prevent cyber criminals from engaging in repeated offenses." Regular updates to operating systems to address vulnerabilities: The Committee recommended that tech companies should "bear the responsibility of regularly updating and patching their operating systems (OS) to address vulnerabilities and incorporate robust security features." Promote user education and awareness: Tech companies…
News
Parliamentary panel recommends new rules for app stores to curb cyber frauds
The parliamentary committee proposed mandating app stores to share “exhaustive metadata” and other information about all apps they host on their platform.
Latest Headlines
- Parliamentary panel recommends new rules for app stores to curb cyber frauds July 31, 2023
- Parliament Panel Report Reveals Seven Key Cybersecurity Concerns in India’s Finance Sector July 31, 2023
- Meta says hiring of employees to resume in coming months July 31, 2023
- Decoding the Karnataka High Court Ruling: Blocking Accounts vs Tweets July 29, 2023
- We’re Planning to Form A Video Games-Specific SRO Soon: Harish C On the ‘Real’ Gaming Industry’s Policy Wants July 29, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
News
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...