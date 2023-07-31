wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Parliament Panel Report Reveals Seven Key Cybersecurity Concerns in India’s Finance Sector

A representative from NPCI stated that the average number of customers impacted by cyber frauds is 2,000 per month

Published

Domestic payment frauds increased from 7.05 lakh in volume in FY 2021 to 19.94 lakh in FY 2023, according to the report presented by the Parliament Standing Committee on Finance on July 27, ‘Cybersecurity and Rising Incidence of Cyber/White Collar Crimes in India’. The report presents an analysis of cyber frauds in the digital payments and lending sector in India, with comments from industry representatives, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Department of Revenue and the Reserve Bank of India on the types of cyberattacks that people are commonly affected by and the issues that hinder effective investigations of these crimes. “Majority of the payment frauds are understood to be in the nature of phishing attacks in various forms (such as vishing, phishing, Smishing, etc.), while the payment systems are ensured that they are safe, secure, sound, resilient and efficient,” the Committee observed. Cyber frauds incidents relating to online banking, ATM transactions, credit and debit cards rose from 10395 in 2020 to 14007 in 2021, as per data recorded by the National Crime Records Bureau. The parliamentary panel report on cybersecurity highlights the kinds of financial frauds that are prevalent in Indian payment and banking systems, and the issues that hamper investigation processes. Key comments from the Standing Committee’s report: 1. Cyber frauds pointed out by Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU-IND): The Department of Revenue elaborated on the key trends on money laundering and terrorist financing, which also include developments relating to cybercrimes. These include: a. Money mules accounts: The Department…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ