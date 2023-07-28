OTT tobacco rules were issued after consultation with I&B Ministry, MeitY: Health Ministry in Parliament

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed that the recent anti-tobacco rules for OTT platforms were issued after due consultation with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in response to a parliamentary question on July 28. Lack of consultation with the I&B Ministry and industry stakeholders was one of the major criticisms against the manner in which the MoHFW issued the OTT tobacco rules on May 31, 2023.

The new guidelines require OTT platforms to add anti-tobacco health spots and disclaimers for as long as 20-30 seconds in the beginning and middle of the content that depict tobacco use. This is in addition to the static warning messages during the scenes depicting tobacco use. In cases of non-compliance, an inter-ministerial committee consisting of representatives from the Health Ministry, Information & Broadcasting Ministry (MIB), and the IT Ministry may take suo motu action against OTT providers.

Minister of State for Health S.P Singh Baghel was replying to questions on the need for issuing Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Rules, 2023, which brought online curated content providers under the ambit of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

Lok Sabha MP Karti P Chidambaram raised the following key questions in the Parliament:

The reason for issuance of notification regarding anti-tobacco warnings on OTT Platforms. Whether the government had conducted consultations and impact assessment studies before issuing the rules and if so, the details thereof. Whether the issuance of such a warning leads to lesser consumption of tobacco and if so, the details thereof. Whether such warnings will lead to a poor viewing experience for the consumers and if so, the details thereof. Whether the Government is cognizant about the studies stating that OTT content does/does not influence the smoking habits in India and if so, the comments thereon. Whether the rules are applicable for foreign streaming providers without a physical office in India and if so, the details thereof. The details of the revenue generated by the Government since imposing tax on tobacco starting from 2008, year-wise?

While the Ministry said that I&B and IT Ministries were consulted before the rules were issued, the feedback of the concerned ministries is not available in the public domain, and neither were the guidelines released for open consultation or public feedback.

Why it matters: The amendment to the COTPA Rules can potentially change the way Indians consume content on streaming platforms. With these rules, an attempt is being made to regulate online content in the same manner as films or TV content. Last month, in a virtual discussion on the same, MediaNama discussed at length the impact of the health disclaimers on user experience, issues surrounding the jurisdiction of health ministry in issuing rules for OTT content and the legal challenges to the COTPA Rules, and finally highlighting the non-transparent manner in which the rules were issued. The questions raised in the Parliament represent the concerns of a larger group of people and are important to elicit a response from the government in the public domain.

Incomplete responses and unanswered questions:

While the MoS replied claiming that there is an “imperative need” to regulate the depiction of tobacco products and its use on OTT platforms, he failed to answer why and on what grounds.

“The extant COTP Amendment Rules of 2012 regulates depiction of tobacco products or its use in films shown on theatres and TV programmes. However, the Over-The-Top (OTT) platform has largely been left unregulated. With the advent of the internet, the viewership of on-demand streaming platforms in India has increased, especially amongst children and youth, and it was observed that use of tobacco and tobacco related products is promoted through the OTT platforms,” the reply stated.

However, Prof. Baghel did not cite any study or assessment report to substantiate the claim that tobacco products are promoted through streaming platforms, or that there’s a relationship between OTT content viewership and an individual’s attitude towards smoking.

He stated that the government is looking to protect the youth from “unnecessary exposure to tobacco imagery/advertisement” through the COTPA Rules, 2023, without explaining the causes for addiction-related dangers in the context of OTT content-viewing, if any. The Ministry did not address questions related to studies that reveal that OTT content does not influence people’s behaviour towards tobacco use, and also regarding the effectiveness of such health warnings in tackling tobacco addiction.

On the applicability of the tobacco rules to foreign content, the MoS informed that the Rules are applicable to all the content that is streamed in India. For example, if an Indian citizen subscribes to a German streaming service in India, they might have to comply with the rules. Expert Savni D. Endlaw (Partner, Saikrishna & Associates) at last month’s ‘OTT & Health Warnings’ discussion pointed out that the government will seek ways to apply the rules to foreign services as well.

Endlaw added that with respect to foreign content, given the pressure they would be subjected to with these rules, artists and creative professionals may even be willing to pull their content out of India. This will ultimately affect a viewer’s freedom to access art and entertainment from different parts of the world. However, on concerns related to the impact on user experience due to health disclaimers, the government chose to leave the question unanswered.

On revenue generated from excise duties on tobacco products, the government listed out figures from FY 2008-09 to FY 2022-2023. In 2022-2023, the government generated Rs 7058 Crores from excise duties on tobacco and tobacco products.

