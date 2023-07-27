OpenAI appears to have quietly discontinued its AI detection tool, which allowed users to check if a piece of text was written by a human or by artificial intelligence (AI) services. It used to work for content generated by OpenAI's ChatGPT as well as other generative AI text services. The company on July 20 added an update to the product announcement page, noting that "the AI classifier is no longer available due to its low rate of accuracy" (emphasis ours). This shouldn't come as a surprise as OpenAI has been skeptical about its AI detection tool from the get-go, noting that the "classifier is not fully reliable" and it "is impossible to reliably detect all AI-written text," when the tool was launched in January this year. OpenAI, however, added that is "currently researching more effective provenance techniques for text, and have made a commitment to develop and deploy mechanisms that enable users to understand if audio or visual content is AI-generated." Why does this matter: The discontinuation of the AI detection tool reiterates the fact that distinguishing AI-generated content from human-generated content is hard and is only going to get harder as AI technology advances. This is going to be one of the most significant challenges when dealing with how to regulate AI because without being able to determine the provenance of a piece of content, dealing with fake or false information, deep fakes, and other kinds of fraud or deception will be harder. Article continues below ⬇, you might also…
News
OpenAI discontinues its AI detection tool due to low rate of accuracy
The discontinuation comes as OpenAI has been skeptical about its AI-detection tool from the get-go, having previously described it as “not fully reliable”.
Latest Headlines
- Indian govt “studying” the requirement of regulatory framework for AI: IT Ministry in Rajya Sabha July 27, 2023
- Business leaders at IAMAI Digital Health Summit discuss the use cases of AI in the healthcare industry July 27, 2023
- OpenAI discontinues its AI detection tool due to low rate of accuracy July 27, 2023
- Survey of India asks Google Playstore to take down app with inaccurate map of India July 27, 2023
- Government of India revises number of villages to be Digitally mapped under the SVAMITVA scheme July 27, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
News
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...