wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

OpenAI discontinues its AI detection tool due to low rate of accuracy

The discontinuation comes as OpenAI has been skeptical about its AI-detection tool from the get-go, having previously described it as “not fully reliable”.

Published

OpenAI appears to have quietly discontinued its AI detection tool, which allowed users to check if a piece of text was written by a human or by artificial intelligence (AI) services. It used to work for content generated by OpenAI's ChatGPT as well as other generative AI text services. The company on July 20 added an update to the product announcement page, noting that "the AI classifier is no longer available due to its low rate of accuracy" (emphasis ours). This shouldn't come as a surprise as OpenAI has been skeptical about its AI detection tool from the get-go, noting that the "classifier is not fully reliable" and it "is impossible to reliably detect all AI-written text," when the tool was launched in January this year. OpenAI, however, added that is "currently researching more effective provenance techniques for text, and have made a commitment to develop and deploy mechanisms that enable users to understand if audio or visual content is AI-generated." Why does this matter: The discontinuation of the AI detection tool reiterates the fact that distinguishing AI-generated content from human-generated content is hard and is only going to get harder as AI technology advances. This is going to be one of the most significant challenges when dealing with how to regulate AI because without being able to determine the provenance of a piece of content, dealing with fake or false information, deep fakes, and other kinds of fraud or deception will be harder. Article continues below ⬇, you might also…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ