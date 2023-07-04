Twitter Isn’t Required to Protect Rights, But Courts Are: Nikhil Pahwa on Twitter’s Failed Censorship Case at the Karnataka HC

MediaNama’s Nikhil Pahwa and G. Aarathi explore the Karnataka High Court’s recent dismissal of Twitter’s challenge against 39 government blocking orders, and the consequences it has on free speech, especially during an election year. While the Court argued that content blocking is a matter of state policy, Pahwa argues that the single-judge Bench missed an opportunity to ringfence the government’s broad censorship powers.
Watch the discussion here:
