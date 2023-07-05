wordpress blog stats
Why doesn’t National Medical Devices Policy talk about wearable, connected devices?

The Personal Data Protection Bill was supposed to have sections relating to sensitive data but as per the latest version, all such data goes under deemed consent.

Following the gazette notification, the Department of Pharmaceuticals recently uploaded a strategy document, which aims to promote the medical device industry under the ‘National Medical Devices Policy 2023.’ Unfortunately, while the document does talk about infrastructure, research and development, the department is still silent on some of the bigger questions like ‘how do wearable devices work into this policy?’ or ‘what specific data safeguards does the Indian government plan to adopt for healthcare?’ Here's why these questions matter: Wearable health devices like smartwatches record your oxygen level, calories burnt, steps taken, heart rate, etc. These devices are connected to other devices and contain sensitive datasets of an individual’s health. Given the sophistication of such technologies, it is worth asking why there’s no mention about such devices in the policy or even the strategy document. In the case of pharmaceuticals, the government authorities have separate regulations for over-the-counter medicines and prescription medicines. So, will laws around medical devices function in the same way with different rules for devices looking at indicative symptoms vs those flagging serious health issues? Also, be it devices made by private companies or funded by the government, such medical devices will hold a lot of health data. We reiterate our previous concern: what are the specific data security measures to protect this data of Indian residents? Usual response on data protection: The strategies document has a section on ‘personal health data security’ that says, “The regulations will be aligned to the national laws for personal health data…

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

