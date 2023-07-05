Lieutenant General M.U. Nair will take over from Lieutenant General Rajesh Pant as India's third National Cybersecurity Coordinator (NCSC), Economic Times reports. Working out of the National Security Council Secretariat, Nair will coordinate between Central agencies on national cybersecurity issues of "critical importance". The agency also monitors and shares communication metadata with law enforcement agencies to investigate potential cybercrimes. Nair has previously served as the 28th Signal Officer-in-Chief, and was appointed in 2022. Nair's predecessor Pant had been presiding over the drafting of an updated national cybersecurity strategy since 2019, which is still yet to see the light of day, despite numerous cyberattacks on India's digital infrastructure. In an RTI filed by MediaNama earlier this year on the policy's status, the IT Ministry simply repeated the stock answer that the strategy had been finalised. Read more RTI: IT Ministry Repeats Stock Answer On National Cybersecurity Strategy, No Release Timelines Specified 50 Indian Government Websites Hacked In 2022, No Update On National Cybersecurity Policy: IT Ministry India’s Cybersecurity Strategy Policy In 2020, Says National Cybersecurity Coordinator Rajesh Pant ‘National Cyber Security Strategy Will Have Framework For Cyber Insurance’: Rajesh Pant
News
MU Nair Takes Over From Rajesh Pant as National Cybersecurity Coordinator: Report
Nair’s predecessor Pant had been presiding over the drafting of an updated national cybersecurity strategy since 2019
Latest Headlines
- MU Nair Takes Over From Rajesh Pant as National Cybersecurity Coordinator: Report July 5, 2023
- Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android? July 4, 2023
- Government Launches Bharat 6G Alliance, Wants India to Have 10% IPR of 6G Technologies: Report July 4, 2023
- Twitter Isn’t Required to Protect Rights, But Courts Are: Nikhil Pahwa on Twitter’s Failed Censorship Case at the Karnataka HC July 4, 2023
- On the importance of the Jio Bharat Launch July 4, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login