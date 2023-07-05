wordpress blog stats
MU Nair Takes Over From Rajesh Pant as National Cybersecurity Coordinator: Report

Nair’s predecessor Pant had been presiding over the drafting of an updated national cybersecurity strategy since 2019

Lieutenant General M.U. Nair will take over from Lieutenant General Rajesh Pant as India's third National Cybersecurity Coordinator (NCSC), Economic Times reports. Working out of the National Security Council Secretariat, Nair will coordinate between Central agencies on national cybersecurity issues of "critical importance". The agency also monitors and shares communication metadata with law enforcement agencies to investigate potential cybercrimes. Nair has previously served as the 28th Signal Officer-in-Chief, and was appointed in 2022. Nair's predecessor Pant had been presiding over the drafting of an updated national cybersecurity strategy since 2019, which is still yet to see the light of day, despite numerous cyberattacks on India's digital infrastructure. In an RTI filed by MediaNama earlier this year on the policy's status, the IT Ministry simply repeated the stock answer that the strategy had been finalised. Read more RTI: IT Ministry Repeats Stock Answer On National Cybersecurity Strategy, No Release Timelines Specified 50 Indian Government Websites Hacked In 2022, No Update On National Cybersecurity Policy: IT Ministry India’s Cybersecurity Strategy Policy In 2020, Says National Cybersecurity Coordinator Rajesh Pant ‘National Cyber Security Strategy Will Have Framework For Cyber Insurance’: Rajesh Pant

Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

