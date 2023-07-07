wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Wellness startup Mojocare said to shut shop amidst fraud allegations: Report

The company is exploring consolidating with a large player, and if it fails to do so, it will return the remaining money back to its investors.

Published

Wellness platform Mojocare is planning on shutting down soon because investors don’t see any way to sell out and raise funds for the company’s operations, multiple news publications have reported. Entracker reported that the company is exploring consolidating with a large player, and if it fails to do so, it will return the remaining money back to its investors. The company is also undergoing a financial audit at the moment, and the audit’s preliminary findings have revealed financial irregularities. 

We have reached out to Mojocare to confirm the information and the company’s future plans and will update the story based on their response. 

What is Mojocare?

Mojocare was founded in 2021 by Rajat Gupta and Ashwin Swaminathan. The company offers products to help with sexual health issues, hair care, and weight management. It also provides consultations with doctors mental health specialists, and nutritionists. According to the startup data platform Tracxn, Mojocare has raised $23.7 million over three rounds of funding, its latest round of funding was in July 2022. Some of its major investors include B Capital Group, Surge Ventures, Chiratae Ventures, and Peak XV Partners (earlier Sequoia Capital). The company has a collective valuation of $67.1 million. 

What led Mojocare down the path of a shutdown?

In June this year, multiple investors in Mojocare came together to initiate a forensic audit of the company. Investors told CNBC News-18, that the initial findings of the audit revealed financial irregularities and that the company’s business model was not successful. They said that the company would be scaling down operations, and, to that effect, it laid off 80% of its staff. 

Inc42 reported that the founders of the company had approached investors in May and informed them about round-tripping of funds (a practice where money leaves the company through various channels only to eventually make its way back into the company) by selling inventory to relatives, creating fake invoices and inflating revenues. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Article continues below. You might also want to read: Sequoia To Split Into Three Venture Capital Firms: For India & Southeast Asia, China, And US & Europe

Misgovernance issues in the Indian Startup ecosystem

Bikhchandani’s words ring true given that we are seeing similar governance problems emerge in multiple startups in India today. Bjyus, BharatPe, GoMechanic, and Trell all have allegedly been dealing with cases of fraud just like Mojocare.

What is worth noticing about the companies listed above is that Peak XV Partners is an investor in all of them. Peak XV wrote about corporate governance issues back in 2022 echoing the same sentiment as Bikhchandani saying that “Better corporate governance is a shared responsibility between founders, management, and the board. And to get there the ecosystem needs to come together and commit to some changes.” 

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today! 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also read:

Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

3 days ago

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ