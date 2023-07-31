wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Meta says hiring of employees to resume in coming months

Meta’s explicit assurances—made to investors in its latest earnings call—about a growing headcount in the future hint that the worst of this ordeal may be over for this sector.

Published

After massive lay-offs, Meta told investors that it will finally end its hiring freeze and increase its employee headcount in the coming months of 2023. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, said the tech giant is “through the major layoffs” and will now focus on creating stability for employees and hiring new folks, which will likely “spill into 2024,” in the latest earnings call.

Several employees across big tech companies like Meta, Twitter, Coinbase, etc., carried out heavy layoffs in 2022. However, Meta’s explicit assurances to investors about a growing headcount in the future hint that the worst of this ordeal may be over for this sector.

Major layoffs since November 2022: Zuckerberg announced the sacking of 11,000 employees in November last year via a letter to his employees. At the time, the CEO said it was due to his “wrong” estimation of a surge in e-commerce in post-Covid-19 times. The company then cut another 10,000 employees in March 2023 and, as per The Guardian, around 4,000 employees lost their jobs in April this year.

In a recent meeting with investors regarding Meta’s second quarter performance Zuckerberg said, “We ended the second quarter with over 71,400 employees, down 7 percent from the first quarter. Our second quarter headcount still included roughly half of the approximately 10,000 employees impacted by the 2023 layoffs. We expect that our third quarter headcount will no longer include the vast majority of impacted employees.”

Hiring numbers to grow in the third quarter: Susan Li, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Meta, said that while the company has been “in a broad-based hiring freeze for a number of months,” the company’s headcount will grow in the coming quarter.

“The growth is going to evolve our workforce towards a more technical mix, which is also higher cost for us. So, that’s really what’s going to play through into the payroll growth next year,” said Li adding that some teams made deeper cuts in the layoff process to “retool the skill sets” on their teams.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Also Read:

Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ