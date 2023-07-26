As States continue to mandate Aadhaar for RTE, Govt affirms Aadhaar not compulsory for school admissions

“No child should be denied admission and other facilities for lack of Aadhaar,” the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Education stated in Rajya Sabha on July 26. The MoS Annapurna Devi was responding to a question on the mandate of producing Aadhaar for admission in schools by Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

Given that several States in India have made it mandatory for children to submit Aadhaar for availing admission as well as other educational facilities in government schools, Chaturvedi questioned if the government has issued any advisory to the States warning them not to insist on the production of Aadhaar for school admissions and related welfare programs.

The MoS stated that the Unique Identification Authority of India had notified through a circular in 2018 that “children may not be deprived/denied of their due benefits or rights for want of Aadhaar”. She further informed:

“The Department of School Education and Literacy has also issued a notification dated 29.11.2021 stating that no eligible child shall be denied benefit under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of Samagra Shiksha in case of failure to establish his identity by undergoing authentication or furnishing proof of possession of Aadhar number or in the case of a child to whom no Aadhar number has been assigned, producing an application for enrolment, the benefit shall be given to him by verifying his identity on the basis of other documents.”

Why it matters: The Supreme Court in 2018 declared Aadhaar use as non-mandatory for the education of children in the age group of 6-14 years and maintained that children cannot be denied benefits of welfare schemes on its basis. In contradiction to the SC judgment, several States have made submission of Aadhaar compulsory for providing midday meals, scholarships, books, and other study material, and for accepting applications under the Right to Education scheme. Additionally, the government is also planning to create an Education Registry for students, teachers and institutions, the registration for which will be facilitated through the ‘Unique Identification’ number. In view of the Court’s observations, it is then worth questioning why is the government carrying out projects that indirectly make obtaining Aadhaar a prerequisite for accessing education? Further, why is there government inaction towards continued insistence on submitting Aadhaar by government schools in the past couple of years?

Aadhaar mandate disrupting admission process:

As reports have shown, the Aadhaar mandate to secure a seat in schools has been disrupting the admission schedule and procedures in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Delhi. Many students who could not produce the details of the so called unique identification card were excluded from the educational records and hence, lost a chance to secure admission in the stipulated time. Additionally, children have also been facing difficulties in accessing facilities like midday meals at schools.

Moreover, making Aadhaar compulsory for RTE admissions will only create more obstacles for students belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, minorities, and other economically weaker sections at a time when private schools are already unwilling to enroll RTE students due to issues related to reimbursements.

The Minister has not provided any details on the measures taken by the government to resolve the abovementioned issue in schools.

