Eight Key Points from China’s Interim Measures for Management of Generative AI Services

China has emphasised adherence to the “core values of socialism” for generative AI providers in the country

Published

China has issued interim rules for the generative AI technology deployed for public use in the country, indicating an attempt to strike a balance between regulation and innovation in the artificial intelligence space while reiterating strict provisions for compliance with the country’s socialist values and security laws. The Cyberspace Administration of China finalised the ‘Interim Measures for the Management of Generative Artificial Intelligence Services’ on July 13, 2023, which will come into effect on August 15. The guide states that the measures will apply only to the generative AI technologies meant for providing services to the public in China. These services include services like generating text, pictures, audio, video, and other content. Industry organisations, educational and scientific institutions, and other professional institutions that develop and use AI for operations are exempted from these measures. Why it matters: As generative AI services necessitated a framework for the regulation of AI in several countries, tech companies advocated for self-regulation, and there’s an increasing deliberation on how AI-related harms can be prevented without stifling innovation. For example, in Europe, tech giants have raised concerns that the EU’s AI Act will jeopardise Europe’s technological sovereignty in the generative AI sector. The United States has maintained a rights-based approach in its consultations for regulating AI. Whereas China has made it clear that the rules will only apply to services meant for public use and is looking to encourage independent innovation in the sector owing to competition against Western companies and, in a way, also to alleviate the impact of US sanctions on…

News

