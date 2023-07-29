By Archit Lohani This article was first published on CCG-NLUD’s blog; it has been cross-posted with prior permission. The Karnataka High Court recently dismissed Twitter's challenge to several blocking orders issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). In its writ petition, Twitter raised two primary concerns: (i) Does MeitY have the power to block entire Twitter accounts rather than specific tweets; and (ii) Can MeitY bypass certain procedural safeguards to block illegal content? The court dismissed Twitter’s petition, imposing exemplary costs for wasting the court’s time and non-compliance with MeitY’s orders, considering it speculative litigation. This determination holds immense significance for the content-blocking framework as it expands the government's powers and limits users’ due process rights. This post will analyse the first aspect of the court’s order and outline the key developments in the blocking framework and its jurisprudence. Afterward, it will comment on the order’s implications for social media governance. Reading between the lines: Expansion of Government’s Power to Block Entire Accounts Throughout this case, Twitter argued that the blocking framework, under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, as well as the IT Rules, framed thereunder, only granted the government limited power to block existing information. Twitter contended that extending the government’s power to block entire accounts limited users’ ability to post information in the future, leading to prior restraint as even future innocuous tweets would be censored. The court dismissed this argument using a three-pronged approach: it held that “the text, context and…
News
Decoding the Karnataka High Court Ruling: Blocking Accounts vs Tweets
In its writ petition, Twitter raised two primary concerns – whether MeitY had the power to block entire accounts rather than specific tweets, and whether it could bypass certain procedural safeguards to block illegal content
Latest Headlines
- Decoding the Karnataka High Court Ruling: Blocking Accounts vs Tweets July 29, 2023
- We’re Planning to Form A Video Games-Specific SRO Soon: Harish C On what the ‘Real’ Gaming Industry’s Policy Wants July 29, 2023
- Interview: What the Video Gaming Industry Wants from Gaming Regulations—With Harish C., Outlier Games July 29, 2023
- Summary: Parliamentary panel proposes establishing Cyber Protection Authority and overhauling cybersecurity regulations for financial sector July 29, 2023
- OTT tobacco rules were issued after consultation with I&B Ministry, MeitY: Health Ministry in Parliament July 28, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
News
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...