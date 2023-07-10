The Karnataka government announced life insurance for gig workers during its Budget speech for 2023-24. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who presented the Budget, broke the news of the fiscal support, stating that the entire insurance premium will be borne by the government. "In order to provide social security to the ‘Gig Workers’ in the unorganized sector, i.e., employed as full time/part time delivery personnel in e-commerce companies like Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon, etc., insurance facility of total Rs.4 lakh will be provided which includes, life insurance of Rs. 2 lakh and accidental insurance of Rs. 2 lakh," said Siddaramaiah in his Budget speech. Why it matters: Be it Rajasthan, Delhi or Karnataka, gig workers’ demand for medical and fiscal assistance has remained constant over the years. Even when the Rajasthan government surveyed such workers, it found that the gig economy offered no job security or insurance. To correct this, governments like Karnataka and Rajasthan are now formulating schemes and laws to help workers in this sector. However, some ask why the government can’t ask the companies employing the workers to provide such benefits rather than providing funds out of tax-payers money. Considering such feedback, it’s worth tracking how the Karnataka government will go ahead with this new scheme. Is this the first time such a scheme has been introduced? Not really. Earlier in February 2023, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in his Budget Speech had talked of a similar insurance scheme under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Vima Yojana.’ Then he had said the…
News
Karnataka government announced insurance worth INR 4 lakh for gig workers
Earlier in Feb 2023, former CM Basavaraj Bommai in his Budget Speech had talked of a similar insurance scheme under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Vima Yojana’
Latest Headlines
- Karnataka government announced insurance worth INR 4 lakh for gig workers July 10, 2023
- UNESCO discusses how the use of AI generated evidence leads to discrimination July 10, 2023
- Flipkart gets into lending game, will offer personal loans to shoppers July 10, 2023
- After Extortion Complaints, Bihar Police Requests IT Min to Block 100+ Gaming, Gambling, and Loan Apps July 10, 2023
- BBC, Wikimedia Foundation, Internet Archive to be Served Fresh Summons Over Modi Doc: Delhi Court July 10, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login