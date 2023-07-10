wordpress blog stats
Karnataka government announced insurance worth INR 4 lakh for gig workers

Earlier in Feb 2023, former CM Basavaraj Bommai in his Budget Speech had talked of a similar insurance scheme under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Vima Yojana’

The Karnataka government announced life insurance for gig workers during its Budget speech for 2023-24. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who presented the Budget, broke the news of the fiscal support, stating that the entire insurance premium will be borne by the government. "In order to provide social security to the ‘Gig Workers’ in the unorganized sector, i.e., employed as full time/part time delivery personnel in e-commerce companies like Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon, etc., insurance facility of total Rs.4 lakh will be provided which includes, life insurance of Rs. 2 lakh and accidental insurance of Rs. 2 lakh," said Siddaramaiah in his Budget speech. Why it matters: Be it Rajasthan, Delhi or Karnataka, gig workers’ demand for medical and fiscal assistance has remained constant over the years. Even when the Rajasthan government surveyed such workers, it found that the gig economy offered no job security or insurance. To correct this, governments like Karnataka and Rajasthan are now formulating schemes and laws to help workers in this sector. However, some ask why the government can’t ask the companies employing the workers to provide such benefits rather than providing funds out of tax-payers money. Considering such feedback, it’s worth tracking how the Karnataka government will go ahead with this new scheme. Is this the first time such a scheme has been introduced? Not really. Earlier in February 2023, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in his Budget Speech had talked of a similar insurance scheme under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Vima Yojana.’ Then he had said the…

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

