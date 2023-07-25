Jio Platform Services sees 15% increase in earnings, calls JioCinema a “success story”

Reliance Industries has recently released the transcript of its earnings call for the first quarter of 2023-24 (April-June). One of the company's subsidiaries seeing positive growth is Jio Platform Limited (JPL). The company reported an earning of ₹ 13,116 crores before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) - which is 15% higher than the previous quarter. JPL contains Jio’s customer-facing platforms like MyJio, JioTV, and JioSaavan, along with its enterprise services like JioCloud, JioAds, and JioCDN (Jio’s content delivery platform). According to Anshuman Thakur, Head of Strategy, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, this growth can be attributed to Jio’s growing customer base. Reliance Jio noted an addition of 9.2 million people to its customer base this quarter. Given the growth of Jio's platform services, it is safe to assume that customers of Reliance Jio's telecom business interact with JPL’s customer-facing applications as well. Performance of Jio platforms: JioCinema: Kiran Thomas, the President of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said that JioCinema is “a success story” for the company in the previous quarter. He mentioned that the Men’s Cricket Indian Premier League (IPL) was extremely beneficial to JioCinema’s live-streaming growth, with 32 million concurrent users watching the IPL at its peak. This, he said, translated into 160 billion minutes of watch time, which, in turn, led to high data consumption on the Jio Network. While the IPL was streamed for free, Jio monetized the stream by placing ads on it using its ad platform, JioAds. What's interesting to note here is that while streaming IPL…

