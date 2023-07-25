wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Why are Jana Sena Party members in Andhra Pradesh tweeting #MyDataMyPrivacy

Kalyan tweeted an old video of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in which he can be seen speaking against the volunteer system and raising concerns about the data being misused

Published

Members of the Jana Sena Party (JSP) of Andhra Pradesh have launched a campaign #MyDataMyPrivacy on Twitter after the party Chief Pawan Kalyan criticised the state government for collecting large amounts of citizen data through volunteers for ‘real-time governance’. Pawan Kalyan’s remarks in the past weeks have shed light on Andhra Pradesh’s volunteer-based system of governance, wherein door-to-door collection of data in the past decade has raised data privacy concerns among the state residents. Speaking at a public rally on July 9, Kalyan launched a scathing attack on the data collection practices employed by the state government alleging that the volunteers were surveilling women, and the data was used to aid human trafficking in the state. While the State Women’s Commission issued a notice to the actor-politician, his allegations did trigger a debate about the risks to citizen’s personal data collected by local volunteers across the state. What is the village volunteer system in Andhra Pradesh? Andhra Pradesh is one of the earliest states to have developed a system for creating a 360-degree record of every citizen through the State’s e-Pragati project which is designed to provide real-time digital governance solutions. Started in 2014 during the Telugu Desam Party government, the ‘village volunteer’ system was continued by the current YSR Congress Party. According to a report by The Quint, there are about 2.5 lakh local volunteers, equipped with biometric devices and smartphones, who are responsible for carrying out Aadhaar-based eKYC of residents for providing welfare services to the households. Each…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ