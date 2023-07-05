Two applications for self-regulatory bodies (SRB) under India's online gaming rules may have been sitting with the IT Ministry for around three weeks, sources informed MediaNama today. The Ministry has taken little action on the applications so far. This finding comes only a few weeks after India's Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the IT Ministry would certify online games until gaming SRBs are formed. MediaNama has reached out to the IT Ministry to clarify the status of the applications. This piece will be updated once they respond. Why it matters: Economic Times reported earlier today that online gaming companies are considering approaching states to discuss the Indian government’s rules, and potentially prevent further state bans on online games despite them. However, as sources speaking to MediaNama noted, these discussions have been sporadic so far, with the industry's larger priority being forming SRBs before approaching states, to show that the Centre's rules are being implemented. The impression we have is that there’s not a lot of effort being put into reaching out to state governments, said another source. That could have to do with the fact that they’re not still sure about how SRBs will play out, and what sort of structure for an SRB the IT Ministry will agree to. A source speaking to MediaNama added that the industry doesn't want the states to think that they have regulatory powers in the sector, because it believes that those ideally lie with the Centre. There is a lukewarm…
News
IT Ministry Sitting On 2 Gaming SRB Applications For Weeks, Gaming Cos ‘Lukewarm’ On State Consultations: Sources
After the rules were released in April, some questioned whether they were encroaching on states’ supposed powers to regulate the sector
Latest Headlines
- IT Ministry Sitting On 2 Gaming SRB Applications For Weeks, Gaming Cos ‘Lukewarm’ On State Consultations: Sources July 5, 2023
- Streaming and Digital Publishing Apps take on Google Play’s Billing Policy at Madras HC July 5, 2023
- Can OTT tobacco rules be challenged in the Court? Experts explore at ‘OTT & Health Warnings’ discussion July 5, 2023
- Explained: Nishith Desai Associates and TiE Mumbai’s Framework for Corporate Governance for Startups July 5, 2023
- Attend Our Briefing: Regulating the Influencer Ecosystem July 5, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login