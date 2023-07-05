wordpress blog stats
IT Ministry Sitting On 2 Gaming SRB Applications For Weeks, Gaming Cos ‘Lukewarm’ On State Consultations: Sources

After the rules were released in April, some questioned whether they were encroaching on states’ supposed powers to regulate the sector

Published

Two applications for self-regulatory bodies (SRB) under India's online gaming rules may have been sitting with the IT Ministry for around three weeks, sources informed MediaNama today. The Ministry has taken little action on the applications so far. This finding comes only a few weeks after India's Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the IT Ministry would certify online games until gaming SRBs are formed. MediaNama has reached out to the IT Ministry to clarify the status of the applications. This piece will be updated once they respond.  Why it matters: Economic Times reported earlier today that online gaming companies are considering approaching states to discuss the Indian government’s rules, and potentially prevent further state bans on online games despite them. However, as sources speaking to MediaNama noted, these discussions have been sporadic so far, with the industry's larger priority being forming SRBs before approaching states, to show that the Centre's rules are being implemented.  The impression we have is that there’s not a lot of effort being put into reaching out to state governments, said another source. That could have to do with the fact that they’re not still sure about how SRBs will play out, and what sort of structure for an SRB the IT Ministry will agree to. A source speaking to MediaNama added that the industry doesn't want the states to think that they have regulatory powers in the sector, because it believes that those ideally lie with the Centre. There is a lukewarm…

Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

