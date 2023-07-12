Interview: Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi talks about rising instances of internet shutdowns in India

“In today’s India, it’s a very sad thing that you don’t get any uncomfortable data from the government. In the matter of internet shutdown, because government is aware that it…doesn’t reflect the spirit of democracy in the digital age, they have not formed or they have not tried to compile data and give it away as a public information. They would rather not give data and keep mum,” said Member of Parliament Pradyut Bordoloi while speaking to MediaNama about the ongoing internet shutdown in Manipur.

In August 2022, the lawmaker had written a letter to the Minister of Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw, raising pertinent questions about the prolonged internet suspension in Manipur last year. The MP questioned if the government had created a repository of information on internet suspensions ordered in different states, and he also called for a law to regulate such shutdowns. Cut to June 2023, the MP speaks to MediaNama about the month-long internet suspension in Manipur again, addresses some of the critical aspects of such measures deployed by the state government and indicates raising a private member’s bill on the issue soon.

Read the complete transcript of the interview here, wherein the Parliamentarian provides recommendations on how the government must engage with measures like internet shutdown, which he says are antithetical to the idea of democracy.

