InfoEdge moves to Delhi HC against real estate broker network platform 4B Networks

On July 26, InfoEdge (Naukri.com) announced that it has filed a petition with the Delhi High Court against the broker network platform 4B Networks for interim protection under Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation (A&C) Act ( which allows InfoEdge to seek a temporary hold on the sale of goods that are a part of the arbitration agreement). It also seeks action against 4B Networks, Rahul Yadav (Founder of the company), and Pratik Choudhary (Director of the company) for "failure to provide information and access for the conduct of the Forensic Audit". What did the court say? InfoEdge says that the Delhi High Court released an order on the matter on June 24 and referred the matter for resolution to a sole arbitrator (an independent person or body which resolves disputes between companies). The High Court has ordered 4B Networks, Rahul Yadav and Mr. Pratik Choudhary, to not “sell, transfer, alienate, encumber or otherwise create any third-party rights or interest directly or indirectly in the assets and properties of 4B Networks (whether tangible or intangible),” and to preserve all the records of the company. Why did InfoEdge file a legal notice? InfoEdge says that its subsidiary Allcheckdeals India Private Limited (AIPL) has made financial investments from time to time to 4B Networks, which cumulatively amounted to Rs. 288 crores. A part of this investment, amounting to Rs. 12 crores was made through the purchase of shares as debt financing (the act of raising capital by borrowing money from a…

