On July 26, InfoEdge (Naukri.com) announced that it has filed a petition with the Delhi High Court against the broker network platform 4B Networks for interim protection under Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation (A&C) Act ( which allows InfoEdge to seek a temporary hold on the sale of goods that are a part of the arbitration agreement). It also seeks action against 4B Networks, Rahul Yadav (Founder of the company), and Pratik Choudhary (Director of the company) for "failure to provide information and access for the conduct of the Forensic Audit". What did the court say? InfoEdge says that the Delhi High Court released an order on the matter on June 24 and referred the matter for resolution to a sole arbitrator (an independent person or body which resolves disputes between companies). The High Court has ordered 4B Networks, Rahul Yadav and Mr. Pratik Choudhary, to not “sell, transfer, alienate, encumber or otherwise create any third-party rights or interest directly or indirectly in the assets and properties of 4B Networks (whether tangible or intangible),” and to preserve all the records of the company. Why did InfoEdge file a legal notice? InfoEdge says that its subsidiary Allcheckdeals India Private Limited (AIPL) has made financial investments from time to time to 4B Networks, which cumulatively amounted to Rs. 288 crores. A part of this investment, amounting to Rs. 12 crores was made through the purchase of shares as debt financing (the act of raising capital by borrowing money from a…
News
InfoEdge moves to Delhi HC against real estate broker network platform 4B Networks
InfoEdge says that the Delhi HC released an order on the matter on June 24 and referred the matter for resolution to a sole arbitrator
Latest Headlines
- IIT Grad Saurabh Kumar Achieves Record-Breaking Data Compression July 28, 2023
- Here’s Why we’re not convinced Meta’s LLaMa 2 is open-source July 28, 2023
- Generative AI can lead to rise in threats to cybersecurity: Flipkart to Parliament Committee July 28, 2023
- InfoEdge moves to Delhi HC against real estate broker network platform 4B Networks July 28, 2023
- Has the Parliamentary Committee on IT approved passing of the Data Protection Bill 2023? July 28, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
News
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...