IIT Grad Saurabh Kumar Achieves Record-Breaking Data Compression

On July 16, IIT Graduate Saurabh Kumar was declared the winner of the Hutter Prize for lossless compression of a 1-billion-character excerpt of Wikipedia (a 1GB file) into about 114 megabytes. By bringing the file size down by 11.41%, Kumar has compressed this file to the smallest size ever recorded. Kumar broke the previous compression record by 1.04% and was awarded €5187 for accomplishing the same. What is the Hutter Prize? The Hutter Prize is a €500,000 cash reward funded by Marcus Hutter, a senior scientist at Google’s artificial intelligence subsidiary DeepMind. Hutter has been conducting this competition since 2006 and has since increased both the size of the data and the reward for successful compression. It requires researchers to losslessly compress the 1GB file enwik9 (this file consists of the first 109 bytes of a specific version of English Wikipedia) to less than 114MB. To compete in the Hutter Prize, one must submit a compression program and a decompressor that can turn the file back to its original size. The total size of the compressed file and decompressor must be less than or equal to 99% of the previous prize-winning entry. Competitors can win €5000 for every 1% improvement in the size of the compressed file. The decompressor must also meet execution time (of less than equal to 50 hours on a single CPU core) and memory constraints (<10GB RAM and <100GB HDD). What’s the point of this competition? According to James Bowery, one of the judges for the Hutter Prize, AI research suffers from…

