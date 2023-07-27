wordpress blog stats
IAMAI Digital Health Summit discusses questions surrounding the utility health data

The discussion featured Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO of fitness brand GOQii, and Urvashi Prasad, Director of government think tank NITI Aayog.

Published

On July 26, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) conducted its first annual summit on digital health, and one of the points discussed was the use of digital health data in preventative healthcare. The discussion featured Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO of fitness brand GOQii, and Urvashi Prasad, Director of government think tank NITI Aayog. The event was moderated by Charu Kaushal, CEO of Allianz Partners. Leveraging data for preventative healthcare: Prasad pointed out that in order to leverage health data, it was essential to improve the quality of data that was being collected at different levels. She further added that while the government was collecting a lot of data at the moment, this data wasn’t being used to its full potential because of harmonization issues. “When it comes to devices and data, just wearing a wearable device or a watch or some tracker does not make you any healthier,” Gondal said, adding that how the data is used is the actual solution. He discussed how his company, GOQii, has a business model where it builds services on top of health data—for instance, giving people actionable advice based on their cholesterol levels or weight. He explained that one of the utilities of health data will be in the insurance underwriting space. He said that the minute data becomes more accessible to insurance companies, they “could create models which will say that person X should be having a different premium or a different plan versus person Y because of…

