On July 26, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) conducted its first annual summit on digital health, and one of the points discussed was the use of digital health data in preventative healthcare. The discussion featured Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO of fitness brand GOQii, and Urvashi Prasad, Director of government think tank NITI Aayog. The event was moderated by Charu Kaushal, CEO of Allianz Partners. Leveraging data for preventative healthcare: Prasad pointed out that in order to leverage health data, it was essential to improve the quality of data that was being collected at different levels. She further added that while the government was collecting a lot of data at the moment, this data wasn’t being used to its full potential because of harmonization issues. “When it comes to devices and data, just wearing a wearable device or a watch or some tracker does not make you any healthier,” Gondal said, adding that how the data is used is the actual solution. He discussed how his company, GOQii, has a business model where it builds services on top of health data—for instance, giving people actionable advice based on their cholesterol levels or weight. He explained that one of the utilities of health data will be in the insurance underwriting space. He said that the minute data becomes more accessible to insurance companies, they “could create models which will say that person X should be having a different premium or a different plan versus person Y because of…
IAMAI Digital Health Summit discusses questions surrounding the utility health data
The discussion featured Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO of fitness brand GOQii, and Urvashi Prasad, Director of government think tank NITI Aayog.
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...