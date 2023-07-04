Government Launches Bharat 6G Alliance, Wants India to Have 10% IPR of 6G Technologies: Report

On July 3, the government of India launched the Bharat 6G Alliance (B6GA), under which it intends to facilitate the collaboration of domestic industry, academia, and national research institutions for research and innovation in 6G and other emerging technologies. The Bharat 6G Alliance’s founding members include major telecom companies like Tata Consultancy Services, Vodafone Idea, Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Jio. During the event, Minister of Communications Aswani Vaishnaw launched the website for B6GA and set the target that India should have 10% intellectual property rights (IPR) of 6G technologies by 2029-2030. He also mentioned that following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US, India and the US will now co-create technologies. (quick context: two joint task forces have been launched to work on advanced technologies such as OpenRAN which allows interoperability between cellular networks). The context behind the alliance: In March this year, the government of India came out with a Bharat 6G vision framework, where it mentioned that the Bharat 6G Mission will be divided into two parts— Phase 1 (from 2023 to 2025) in this part of the mission the government will provide support to testing 6G technology concepts that show promise and Phase 2 (from 2025 to 2030) in this phase, the ideas that show promise and potential for acceptance by the global peer community will be supported to completion and commercialized. The vision framework also mentioned that an apex body will be created to lay down phase-wise objectives for…

