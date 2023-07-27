wordpress blog stats
Government of India revises number of villages to be Digitally mapped under the SVAMITVA scheme

So far, 31 states and Union Territories have signed MoU with Survey of India. States like Bihar, West Bengal, Nagaland and Meghalaya have refused.

The Union Panchayati Raj Ministry said it had to slash the number of villages to be digitally mapped under a central scheme – from around 6 lakh villages to 3.72 villages – due to a lack of participation by various states. During the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament, MP S Niranjan Reddy asked the Ministry about its progress under the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) and the reasons for revising the number of target villages under this scheme.

What is the SVAMITVA scheme? Implemented by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, State Revenue Department, State Panchayati Raj Department, and Survey of India (SoI), the scheme provides a ‘Record of Rights’ to household owners possessing houses in inhabited areas in villages with the issuance of legal ownership rights (Property cards/Title deeds). Such places are called “rural inhabited areas” or “abadi areas.”

Some states refused to participate in the scheme: To map a region, the SoI uses drones to survey the land. So far, 31 states and Union Territories (UTs) have signed MoU with SoI. However, the government department said that it had to significantly revise its original target of six lakh villages because some states like Bihar, West Bengal, Nagaland and Meghalaya refused to sign the MoU.

Similarly, some states like Sikkim, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand are implementing the scheme in pilot villages only. Odisha and Assam are implementing the scheme in only those villages that do not have any prior records of rights. Moreover, the department said that the actual number of villages with ‘Abadi’ is less than the total number of villages provided by the states and UTs in the Local Government Directory.

Why it matters: The SVAMITVA scheme was launched to help property owners secure bank loans, reduce property-related disputes, lead to village-level planning, and provide a basis for the assessment of property tax by providing a ‘Record of Rights.’ So the scheme is most likely to benefit states with a large agrarian-based or indigenous/tribal population. However, as per the above information, we see that two of the most agrarian states (Bihar and West Bengal) and two states with considerable tribal populations (Meghalaya and Nagaland) are not a part of this scheme at all. While states like Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh seem to have signed the MoUs, it still raises the question: how effectively will this scheme be able to achieve its original goal?

Will the SoI achieve its new goal? In 2020, MediaNama reported how the Survey of India in June 2020 planned to procure 260 professional-grade drones for the SVAMITVA scheme and map over six lakh villages in four years – this means an average of around 1.6 lakh villages mapped per year.

Now, with a revised target of 3,72,181 villages, around 93,045 villages need to be digitally mapped annually to meet the deadline. As of July 17, 2023, the SoI has surveyed 2,69,279 villages. This leaves 102,902 villages to be mapped for the fourth year. Will the SoI manage to meet the target that exceeds its annual estimates by roughly 10,000 villages?

