Google to enable NFTs and other blockchain-based services in Google Play

By introducing NFTs into Google Play, Google has caught up with Apple which allowed NFTs into its app store last year.

Published

On July 12, Google Play released a blog post announcing the introduction of a new content policy for blockchain-based applications. The policy focuses on the requirements relating to transparency as well as the inclusion of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in gaming and crypto exchanges/software wallets. Google says that the policy has been created in consultation with app and game developers.

According to Google, this change in policy will “open new ways to transact blockchain-based digital content within apps and games on Google Play.” By introducing NFTs into Google Play, Google has caught up with Apple which allowed NFTs into its app store last year.

What does the new policy entail?

On transparency: Developers must declare that their app allows users to sell or earn tokenized digital assets (this includes both crypto tokens and NFTs) via the Financial Features declaration form on the App Content page in Play Console. Google Play may request developers to provide additional information or documents regarding their compliance with any applicable regulatory or licensing requirements.

On cryptocurrency: Crypto exchanges and software wallet services must comply with applicable regulations for any region or country that the app targets. The policy mentions that apps that mine cryptocurrency are not permitted on the Google Play Store but apps that remotely manage the mining of cryptocurrency are allowed.

On NFTs: Apps cannot promote or glamorize the earnings from gameplay or trading digital assets, the policy informs. Gambling apps that integrate tokenized digital assets, such as NFTs must comply with Google Play’s policy for real-money gambling and games. If they don’t meet these requirements, then they should not accept anything of monetary value in exchange for an NFT of unknown value. This includes offering “loot boxes” containing randomized blockchain-based items to users for purchase. NFTs bought by a user should only be consumed in the game to enhance a user’s experience or help them in advancing in the game.

The policy comes into effect starting December 7, 2023.

