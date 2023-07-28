wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

Google, Microsoft, OpenAI collaborate to establish ‘Frontier Model Forum’ for Artificial Intelligence

The forum’s objectives involve advancing AI safety research in order to responsibly develop AI models, as well as establishing standardized evaluations of safety and capability.

Published

Google, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic have collaborated to establish the Frontier Model Forum, an industry body for ensuring “safe and responsible development of frontier AI models”. According to a joint statement dated July 26, the forum will primarily work towards evaluation of AI models for safety, facilitating research in AI safety mechanisms and sharing such knowledge with governments, academia and civil society groups to protect people from AI-related harms.

Why it matters: The collaboration comes after tech companies like Google, Microsoft, Open AI, Anthropic and Inflection voluntarily committed to adopting seven key measures for safe deployment of AI products in a meeting convened by the US government. Tech companies like OpenAI have in the past acknowledged the risks posed by AI systems and have advocated for independent testing of these tools before they are launched. As governments struggle to arrive at a consensus for establishing the best-suited regulatory framework for AI, the alliance between big tech companies can be seen as an effort to self-regulate and discourage greater government regulation.

Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read:

The primary objectives of the forum include:

  1. Advancing AI safety research for responsible development of AI models, minimising risk, and “enable independent, standardized evaluations of capabilities and safety”.

“The Forum will coordinate research to progress these efforts in areas such as adversarial robustness, mechanistic interpretability, scalable oversight, independent research access, emergent behaviors and anomaly detection. There will be a strong focus initially on developing and sharing a public library of technical evaluations and benchmarks for frontier AI models,” the statement informs.

  1. Identifying best practices for the responsible deployment of frontier models and helping people understand the “nature, capabilities, limitations, and impact of the technology”.
  2. Collaborating with governments, policymakers, academics, civil society and companies, and share knowledge about AI safety and risks.
  3. Supporting efforts to develop applications that can help towards meeting larger public goals like mitigating impact of climate change.

Course of action: According to the statement, the Forum will soon establish an Advisory Board, which will guide the frontier members on the strategy and priorities of the group. The founding companies will also work on “institutional arrangements including a charter, governance and funding with a working group and executive board”.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ