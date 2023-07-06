Google Announces the Cohort for the Seventh Class of its Startups Accelerator

On July 4, Google announced the 20 seed and series A startups participating in the seventh class of its Startups Accelerator in India. The company had opened up applications for the accelerator back in March and shortlisted the final candidates from over 1050 applicants. Google says that the purpose of this accelerator is “to support the ever-growing Indian startup ecosystem and startups utilizing AI/ML”, and, consequently, startups leveraging generative AI have been selected for it.

Startups that made the cut:

ActoFit: A tech platform that offers wearables and metabolic-optimized coaching to relieve chronic disorders. AlgoBio: Provides accurate molecular information through their cloud-hosted software solution. Atsuya Technologies: A deep tech company focusing on sustainability and operational excellence in businesses. AyuRythm: A hyper-personalized digital companion for holistic wellness, combining modern technologies and ancient science. Blend: A co-pilot for commerce teams, helping them create stunning product visuals and manage listings. Cloudphysician: A healthcare company that aims to deliver accessible and specialized care through clinically led solutions and technology. DentalDost: Makes early diagnosis possible for smartphone users, solving the problem of first-mile healthcare accessibility. Expertia AI: An AI-powered hiring platform that streamlines talent discovery and decision-making. Filo: An instant live tutoring app connecting students with tutors through one-to-one video sessions. KarmaLifeAI: A fintech platform providing earnings-linked finance for gig and blue-collar workers. Knorish: A no-code, AI-powered platform for the creator economy, facilitating knowledge commerce. LimeChat: A conversational commerce platform for e-commerce brands on WhatsApp and Instagram. MOZARK: A platform that evaluates efficacy across all customer journeys in the digital ecosystem. Namaste Business: A platform that allows small businesses to create their own e-commerce app and website in minutes. Neodocs: Building an instant at-home testing platform to quantify biomarkers using smartphones. Qoruz: A professional network for content creators, streamlining brand collaborations. Rooter: A gaming and eSports content platform for gaming enthusiasts. Swasthya AI: A technology backbone for healthcare stakeholders to fast-track cancer research and enable personalized care. Trainman: An authorized train booking app providing various services related to train travel. Vitra.ai: Translates videos, images, podcasts, and text to over 75 languages with just one click.

The next steps for the accelerator

Google for Startups Accelerator in India now has 137 startups. To kick-start the program, a one-week in-person boot camp was held in Bengaluru on June 12, focusing on training, workshops, and office hours around product and design, technology, growth, and people. Google says that the three-month accelerator program will provide startups with the best of Google and AI to support their product & business growth.

