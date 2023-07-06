wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

Google Announces the Cohort for the Seventh Class of its Startups Accelerator

Startups leveraging generative AI have been selected for it, falling in line with Google’s stated purpose of this accelerator “to support the ever-growing Indian startup ecosystem and startups utilizing AI/ML”

Published

On July 4, Google announced the 20 seed and series A startups participating in the seventh class of its Startups Accelerator in India. The company had opened up applications for the accelerator back in March and shortlisted the final candidates from over 1050 applicants. Google says that the purpose of this accelerator is “to support the ever-growing Indian startup ecosystem and startups utilizing AI/ML”, and, consequently, startups leveraging generative AI have been selected for it. 

Startups that made the cut:

  1. ActoFit: A tech platform that offers wearables and metabolic-optimized coaching to relieve chronic disorders.
  2. AlgoBio: Provides accurate molecular information through their cloud-hosted software solution.
  3. Atsuya Technologies: A deep tech company focusing on sustainability and operational excellence in businesses.
  4. AyuRythm: A hyper-personalized digital companion for holistic wellness, combining modern technologies and ancient science.
  5. Blend: A co-pilot for commerce teams, helping them create stunning product visuals and manage listings.
  6. Cloudphysician: A healthcare company that aims to deliver accessible and specialized care through clinically led solutions and technology.
  7. DentalDost: Makes early diagnosis possible for smartphone users, solving the problem of first-mile healthcare accessibility.
  8. Expertia AI: An AI-powered hiring platform that streamlines talent discovery and decision-making.
  9. Filo: An instant live tutoring app connecting students with tutors through one-to-one video sessions.
  10. KarmaLifeAI: A fintech platform providing earnings-linked finance for gig and blue-collar workers.
  11. Knorish: A no-code, AI-powered platform for the creator economy, facilitating knowledge commerce.
  12. LimeChat: A conversational commerce platform for e-commerce brands on WhatsApp and Instagram.
  13. MOZARK: A platform that evaluates efficacy across all customer journeys in the digital ecosystem.
  14. Namaste Business: A platform that allows small businesses to create their own e-commerce app and website in minutes.
  15. Neodocs: Building an instant at-home testing platform to quantify biomarkers using smartphones.
  16. Qoruz: A professional network for content creators, streamlining brand collaborations.
  17. Rooter: A gaming and eSports content platform for gaming enthusiasts.
  18. Swasthya AI: A technology backbone for healthcare stakeholders to fast-track cancer research and enable personalized care.
  19. Trainman: An authorized train booking app providing various services related to train travel.
  20. Vitra.ai: Translates videos, images, podcasts, and text to over 75 languages with just one click.

The next steps for the accelerator 

Google for Startups Accelerator in India now has 137 startups. To kick-start the program, a one-week in-person boot camp was held in Bengaluru on June 12, focusing on training, workshops, and office hours around product and design, technology, growth, and people. Google says that the three-month accelerator program will provide startups with the best of Google and AI to support their product & business growth.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with top stories from MediaNama and around the world, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today! 

Also read:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Discover more:, ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

2 days ago

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ