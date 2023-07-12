wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

Summary: Global Technology Policy Council lists core principles for use of generative AI systems

The system should warn users of potential errors in the information it may generate and that “their authoritative tone or other attributes may be misleading”

Published

Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems should strengthen protections for human creators while allowing users the power to have a say in the processing of their personal data, said the ACM Technology Policy Council (ACM-TPC) in a document stating principles for the use of such technologies. In a document titled ‘Principles for the development, deployment and use of generative AI technologies,' the global network community, invested in computing research and related fields, listed best practices for generative AI systems based on “a technical understanding.” Why it matters: AI has slowly crept into everyday life unbeknownst to most of us. While the general public is still learning the difference between machine learning and AI, private and government entities have already started deploying such technologies for their work and collecting user data as well. As a technology that can not only prove to be invasive but also pretends to be human - AI poses significant risks. As such, generative AI system providers and other stakeholders must keep certain principles in mind when using the same. The document by the ACM-TPC here provides a comprehensive list of such required rules. Pricniples for consideration when using generative AI The principles are grouped together with the first group of four principles specific to generative AI. These principles are as follows: Personal data control: Generative AI systems should allow a person to opt out of their data being used to train the system or facilitate its generation of information. In most cases, there should be an opt-in feature rather…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

6 hours ago

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ