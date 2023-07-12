Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems should strengthen protections for human creators while allowing users the power to have a say in the processing of their personal data, said the ACM Technology Policy Council (ACM-TPC) in a document stating principles for the use of such technologies. In a document titled ‘Principles for the development, deployment and use of generative AI technologies,' the global network community, invested in computing research and related fields, listed best practices for generative AI systems based on “a technical understanding.” Why it matters: AI has slowly crept into everyday life unbeknownst to most of us. While the general public is still learning the difference between machine learning and AI, private and government entities have already started deploying such technologies for their work and collecting user data as well. As a technology that can not only prove to be invasive but also pretends to be human - AI poses significant risks. As such, generative AI system providers and other stakeholders must keep certain principles in mind when using the same. The document by the ACM-TPC here provides a comprehensive list of such required rules. Pricniples for consideration when using generative AI The principles are grouped together with the first group of four principles specific to generative AI. These principles are as follows: Personal data control: Generative AI systems should allow a person to opt out of their data being used to train the system or facilitate its generation of information. In most cases, there should be an opt-in feature rather…
Summary: Global Technology Policy Council lists core principles for use of generative AI systems
The system should warn users of potential errors in the information it may generate and that “their authoritative tone or other attributes may be misleading”
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
