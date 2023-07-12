wordpress blog stats
Revise definition of gig workers in Rajasthan Bill: Gig workers union IFAT sends feedback to state government

The Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers listed some concerns and amendments for particular sections of the Rajasthan Platform Based Gig Workers (Registration and Welfare) Bill, 2023.

Published

While the gig workers’ community has largely accepted the draft Rajasthan Platform Based Gig Workers (Registration and Welfare) Bill, 2023, favourably, members of the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT) listed some concerns and amendments for particular sections of the Bill in a statement which was reviewed by MediaNama. You can read a summary of the bill here. Why it matters: The Rajasthan Bill was eagerly awaited by gig workers across India as a legal guarantee to social security and welfare schemes. However, workers have now flagged issues with specific aspects of the Bill like definitions and penalty amounts. As primary stakeholders in the law, it is important to take their views into account while assessing the Bill. Important points from the suggested amendments are as follows: Revise the definition of gig workers: Workers recommended that the concept of ‘traditional’ employer-employee relationship be removed from the definition of ‘gig worker’ in Clause 2(f) of Chapter 1 because such a term can be subject to interpretation. Instead, the union suggested the definition to read as follows: “‘gig worker’ means a person who performs works or participates in a contractual work arrangement to earn from the activities which may or may not be akin to employer- employee relationship for such contract, that results in a given rate of payment, based on terms and condition laid down in such contract and includes all-piece rate work.” Autonomy of the Welfare Board: The Rajasthan Platform-Based Gig Workers Welfare Board should have an independent Chairman and…

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

