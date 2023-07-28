wordpress blog stats
Generative AI can lead to rise in threats to cybersecurity: Flipkart to Parliament Committee

On the other hand, RBI informed the Committee that AI is being used in the banking sector to monitor the “volume, value and velocity of each transaction” for fraud detection.

Generative AI models can potentially make it easier for notorious actors to access the means and knowledge to perpetrate cyber-crimes, cautioned Flipkart in its comments to the Parliament Standing Committee on Finance. The comments form a part of the Committe's report ‘Cybersecurity and Rising Incidence of Cyber/White Collar Crimes’ which was published on July 27, 2023. Commenting on the impact of AI and chatbots on cybersecurity, Flipkart observed: “We do believe that new generative models, the large language models that are now on the rage in the Al community and around the world, do have the element of making it more accessible by writing code, setting up fake websites, etc., at least some level of technical know-how that people could buy in the past. Now, it makes it a little bit easier to do so. We do expect that there will be more escalation of these kinds of threats with the further prevalence of Al.” Why it matters: Large language models like ChatGPT capable of language processing, curating information, etc., can be exploited for producing “deceptive communications” for cybercrimes like phishing, impersonation, and other financial frauds. A report published by Europol in April highlighted that the ability of generative AI tools provides new avenues for fraudsters even with little to no knowledge of coding and development to commit online frauds and with “added legitimacy.” Given that the Indian government is keen on using AI systems for governance across sectors, it is important to go beyond plain advocacy for the use…

