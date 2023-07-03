wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

“Idi Amin Jurisprudence”: Gautam Bhatia on the Karnataka HC’s Dismissal of Twitter’s Section 69A Challenge

The challenge was as mainstream a legal and constitutional challenge as it gets

Published

By Gautam Bhatia. Cross-posted from the Indian Constitutional Law and Philosophy blog with permission. Read the original here

The Ugandan President-Dictator Idi Amin once said, “there is freedom of speech, but I cannot guarantee freedom after speech.”

To put it in less colourful language, Idi Amin was issuing a general warning to the populace: yes, you formally have your constitutional rights, which we cannot formally repeal because it looks bad; but if you try to exercise your rights – as we say in a legal notice – “the costs and consequences will be yours.”

In recent times, the Indian judiciary has been evolving its own version of Idi Amin jurisprudence. Petitioners approach the Court seeking enforcement of fundamental rights against State action. The Court not only holds in favour of the State (this is not particularly surprising), but goes a few miles further, by turning on the petitioners, and trying to make an example out of them for having the temerity to challenge the State in legal proceedings. This was done in the Zakia Jafri case where Khanwilkar J.’s observation that those who’d brought the Article 32 petition to Court “need to be in the dock and proceeded with in accordance with law” was followed by the arrest and incarceration of Teesta Setalvad for two months, before she was given bail (discussed here). It was also done in Himanshu Kumar vs State of Chhatisgarh, where a petition seeking investigation into extra-judicial killings was met with a Rs 5 lakh cost upon the Petitioner (in a judgment authored by Pardiwala J), along with similar observations: indeed, the Court even helpfully suggested to the police what sections of the criminal law might be invoked against the petitioners (criminal conspiracy and section 211 of the IPC) (discussed here).

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
You might also want to read –

 

The latest example of this is yesterday’s judgment of the Karnataka High Court, concerning Twitter’s challenge to the government’s power to block twitter accounts. The challenge was as mainstream a legal and constitutional challenge as it gets: it was questioned whether the government’s blocking powers extended not just to specific tweets but to entire accounts, the absence of due process requirements before blocking, and so on. At the High Court, Krishna Dixit J dismissed Twitter’s case on the basis that hundreds of pages of documents had been filed (?), that “worthier causes of native litigants” suffered while the case was being heard for “days” (??), and that it was “speculative litigation” (???). The learned judge then went on to impose a Rs 50 lakhs cost. Keeping aside the incoherence of each of these three reasons for imposing costs, one can note that Rs 50 lakhs is a drop in the ocean for Twitter. It is a lot more than a drop for individuals who might be thinking of challenging arbitrary State action in court, especially when it comes to blocking accounts and stifling speech online.

What is striking about these cases is that they were not instances of private litigation between individuals, where costs are built into the common law system. They were all cases of constitutional challenges to State action. Nor were they instances of frivolous litigation that were dismissed at the outset, and costs were imposed as some kind of punishment for wasting the court’s time: in each of these cases, notice was issued (which means, at the very least, a prima facie case founded on some legal or constitutional provision). Arguments were heard in full, and in each of these cases, the Courts had to end up writing 100-page long judgments in order to justify the State’s action. Thus, when one strips away the verbiage, what remains is my observation above: these heavy costs and judicial dog-whistles to law enforcement are nothing more than making examples of people who have chosen to challenge the State in the most lawful manner imaginable: by filing a petition before a constitutional court, and arguing it.

Idi Amin jurisprudence: “there is freedom to come to court, but we cannot guarantee freedom after you’ve come to court.”

In recent times, the Indian judiciary has made many significant contributions to global constitutionalism, such as the doctrine of sealed covers, Humpty Dumpty jurisprudence, and judicial evasion. No doubt, soon enough, Idi Amin jurisprudence will rank among these proud achievements.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with top stories from MediaNama and around the world, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today! 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ