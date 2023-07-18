wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

FTC initiates an investigation into ChatGPT creator OpenAI

With ChatGPT being one of the most popular generative AI models in the world right now, this investigation may have dire consequences for OpenAI if a customer security breach is proven.

Published

On July 13, the Washington Post reported that the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has initiated an investigation into OpenAI stating concerns that the Silicon Valley company might be violating consumer protection laws by putting users’ reputations and data at risk. According to a 20-page civil investigation demand (CID) schedule sent by the FTC to OpenAI, the commission has asked the company to retain all documents that are relevant to the investigation. It has demanded information starting from June 1, 2020, until the date of complete compliance with the CID schedule. “It is very disappointing to see the FTC's request start [s] with a leak and does not help build trust,” said Sam Altman, responding to this request for information on Twitter. Why it matters: ChatGPT is one of the most popular generative AI projects in the world right now. As of January this year, the chatbot has had 100 million monthly active users which can give us a sense of the sheer volume of user data the chatbot holds. Given that a lot of people use ChatGPT for their job functions as well, if the FTC’s investigation reveals that consumer privacy has been breached, it could be a major cause for concern not just for individual users but also businesses. Article continues below, you might also want to read: Over 1 Lakh ChatGPT Accounts Compromised As Of May 2023, Group IB Claims An OpenAI White Paper From 2022 Reveals That It Isn’t As Gung-Ho About AI Regulation As It…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

6 days ago

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ