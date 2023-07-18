On July 13, the Washington Post reported that the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has initiated an investigation into OpenAI stating concerns that the Silicon Valley company might be violating consumer protection laws by putting users’ reputations and data at risk. According to a 20-page civil investigation demand (CID) schedule sent by the FTC to OpenAI, the commission has asked the company to retain all documents that are relevant to the investigation. It has demanded information starting from June 1, 2020, until the date of complete compliance with the CID schedule. “It is very disappointing to see the FTC's request start [s] with a leak and does not help build trust,” said Sam Altman, responding to this request for information on Twitter. Why it matters: ChatGPT is one of the most popular generative AI projects in the world right now. As of January this year, the chatbot has had 100 million monthly active users which can give us a sense of the sheer volume of user data the chatbot holds. Given that a lot of people use ChatGPT for their job functions as well, if the FTC’s investigation reveals that consumer privacy has been breached, it could be a major cause for concern not just for individual users but also businesses. Article continues below, you might also want to read: Over 1 Lakh ChatGPT Accounts Compromised As Of May 2023, Group IB Claims An OpenAI White Paper From 2022 Reveals That It Isn’t As Gung-Ho About AI Regulation As It…
FTC initiates an investigation into ChatGPT creator OpenAI
With ChatGPT being one of the most popular generative AI models in the world right now, this investigation may have dire consequences for OpenAI if a customer security breach is proven.
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you're looking for a job, or...
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You're reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
Rajesh Kumar* doesn't have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
