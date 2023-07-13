wordpress blog stats
Foxconn Withdraws From its Joint Semiconductor Manufacturing Venture with Vendanta Group

This isn’t the only applicant in the Semicon India Programme that has experienced a setback.

Published

On July 7, Vedanta Group Limited announced that its board of directors has approved the acquisition of 100% of Vedanta Foxconn Semiconductors Private Limited. The deal was first announced in 2022, and at the time Vedanta had said that “the proposed business of manufacturing semiconductors is not under Vedanta Limited” and would instead be undertaken by the holding company of Vedanta Limited.

With this announcement, Vedanta has effectively confirmed that the Taiwanese tech manufacturer Foxconn has withdrawn from its Rs. 1.5 lakh crore partnership (according to NDTV) with Vedanta.

The context behind this partnership:

The Indian government has been putting a lot of emphasis on the semiconductor industry recently. In December 2021, it launched the Semicon India Programme with an outlay of Rs. 76,000 crores for the development of the semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem in India. One of the applicants accepted for this program was the joint venture of Foxconn and Vedanta. It is notable that neither of these companies had any prior experience in manufacturing semiconductors and were expected to source a technology fabrication facility to partner with, which they failed to accomplish (according to India Times).

Why it matters:

This isn’t the only applicant in the Semicon India Programme that has experienced a setback. Others, such as ISMC and IGSS, have also been unable to create semiconductors yet, with ISMC’s tech partner being acquired by Intel (according to Gadgets360) and IGSS Ventures’ application being rejected (according to Abplive), because it didn’t meet the government’s standards. This begs the question: is it even possible for India’s dreams of becoming a major player in the semiconductor industry to come true?

The reason behind the withdrawal:

“In order to explore more diverse development opportunities, according to mutual agreement, Foxconn has determined it will not move forward on the joint venture with Vedanta,” Foxconn said in its official statement about its withdrawal from the partnership. “There was recognition from both sides that the project was not moving fast enough, there were challenging gaps that we were not able to smoothly overcome, as well as external issues,” it added in a later statement.

But according to a Reuters report, both the Indian government and Foxconn have had concerns about the financial situation of Vedanta. [Quick context: Vedanta Resources’ (Vedanta Limited’s parent company) filings with the London Stock Exchange mention that as of April 2023, it has a gross debt of $6.8 billion] However, Vedanta group informed Reuters that it is in a comfortable financial position, and there is no basis for speculation about its finances. Foxconn has also said that Vedanta’s finances were not the reason for its withdrawal.

On the other hand, Vedanta Limited says that it is “fully committed to its semiconductor fab project and we have lined up other partners to set up India’s first foundry. We will continue to grow our Semiconductor team, and we have the license for production-grade technology for 40 nm from a prominent Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM).” It has also clarified that it hasn’t had any defaults on debt payments.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s statement:

“Withdrawal of Foxconn from its JV with Vedanta changes nothing about Indias Semicon goals. Not a thing,” Chandrasekhar tweeted in response to claims that Foxconn’s withdrawal will affect India’s goals of becoming a semiconductor manufacturing hub. Instead, he says that with both companies going their separate ways, it gives them both a chance to independently pursue their own strategies.

Foxconn’s next steps:

A day after parting ways with Vedanta Group Limited, Foxconn released a statement that it is “working toward submitting an application related to the ‘Modified Programme for Semiconductors and Display Fab Ecosystem’ [Quick context: the government decided to invite new applications for its Modified Semicon Programme from June 1, 2023]. The company says that it has been looking for partners and that it is committed to investing in India.

