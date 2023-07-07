What’s the news: Undermining end-to-end encryption will not have any impact on addressing child abuse, said messaging app Element, which uses end-to-end (E2E) encryption, in response to the progress of the UK Online Safety Bill in the country’s Parliament. Why it matters: This is the second time Element has publicly objected to the abovementioned Bill. Alongside other messenger apps like WhatsApp, Signal, Threema, etc., Element’s objection is against Chapter 5 Clause 111 (previously Clause 110) of the Bill which can lead to "mass surveillance." It allegedly forces providers “to embed some form of third-party scanning software to identify potentially illegal content in private communications.” According to the company, providers of E2E encrypted communications should be exempt from such notices but so far there is nothing in the Bill saying so. Now, Element’s Matthew Hodgson in this latest statement breaks down why dilution of E2E measures is also unlikely to help prevent child abuse online. Element’s arguments on why surveillance won’t address child abuse: Bill is incompatible with E2E: The Bill talks of using ‘accredited technology’ to prove that such measures for backdoors are “fine, secure and appropriate.” However, Element argued that the requirements for this type of technology are impossible to achieve without undermining E2E encryption. Ofcom’s codes of practice on how these notices will be used will only be defined in detail after the bill has passed (albeit within the framework defined by clause 112). Accredited tech provisions might help offenders instead: Any form of scanning introduces a weakness…
News
Here’s Why Element says diluting encryption cannot help prevent child abuse online
Element in a blog post explained how Chapter 5 Clause 111 of the UK Online Safety Bill can lead to “mass surveillance” but won’t prevent child abuse online
Latest Headlines
- Here’s Why Element says diluting encryption cannot help prevent child abuse online July 7, 2023
- PhonePe launches point-of-sale (PoS) device for merchants July 7, 2023
- Video: 5 Major Concerns with India’s Draft Data Protection Bill July 7, 2023
- Digital Markets: Ministry of Corporate Affairs to oversee competition issues, IT Ministry to look at sector-specific and technical issues July 7, 2023
- Does the Gov Have So Little Faith In Public’s Intellect and Firm-Mindedness? Bombay HC Hears Fact-check Challenge July 7, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login