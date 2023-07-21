wordpress blog stats
Earnings Result: Netflix discusses its crackdown on password sharing, impact of the writers’ strike and more

Netflix is not offering an extra member option given that it has recently cut prices and that penetration is still relatively low in countries like India, the earnings report said.

Published

Netflix announced that it plans to crack down on password sharing in India, according to its recently released earnings statement for the second quarter (Q2) of 2023. Ever since 2022, Netflix has been making attempts to curb password sharing. To do so, it introduced two alternatives—adding a paid sharing model (where users can pay extra and add an additional profile to their Netflix account) and an ad-supported model (which provides users with cheaper subscription options). Paid sharing model began rollouts in March 2022 and the ad-supported model was launched in October 2022.  In May this year, the company introduced password sharing to 100 different countries but it doesn’t plan to do so in India. “We’re not offering an extra member option given that we’ve recently cut prices in a good number of these [countries where password sharing had not been introduced] countries (for example, Indonesia, Croatia, Kenya, and India) and penetration is still relatively low,” it said in the earnings report. Instead, it mentioned that households in India and other countries would be able to transfer profiles and viewing history to new accounts. India is a part of the APAC region, which gives Netflix the lowest average revenue per membership (ARM), that is, $7.66 million. Aside from being the lowest ARM region, this figure is also lower than the ARM in Q3 of 2022 ($8.34 million). How have users reacted to the paid sharing feature? “The cancel reaction was low and while we’re still in the early stages of monetization,…

Views

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

