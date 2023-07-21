Earnings Result: Netflix discusses its crackdown on password sharing, impact of the writers’ strike and more

Netflix announced that it plans to crack down on password sharing in India, according to its recently released earnings statement for the second quarter (Q2) of 2023. Ever since 2022, Netflix has been making attempts to curb password sharing. To do so, it introduced two alternatives—adding a paid sharing model (where users can pay extra and add an additional profile to their Netflix account) and an ad-supported model (which provides users with cheaper subscription options). Paid sharing model began rollouts in March 2022 and the ad-supported model was launched in October 2022. In May this year, the company introduced password sharing to 100 different countries but it doesn’t plan to do so in India. “We’re not offering an extra member option given that we’ve recently cut prices in a good number of these [countries where password sharing had not been introduced] countries (for example, Indonesia, Croatia, Kenya, and India) and penetration is still relatively low,” it said in the earnings report. Instead, it mentioned that households in India and other countries would be able to transfer profiles and viewing history to new accounts. India is a part of the APAC region, which gives Netflix the lowest average revenue per membership (ARM), that is, $7.66 million. Aside from being the lowest ARM region, this figure is also lower than the ARM in Q3 of 2022 ($8.34 million). How have users reacted to the paid sharing feature? “The cancel reaction was low and while we’re still in the early stages of monetization,…

