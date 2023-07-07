When it comes to regulating digital markets in India, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) will look into competition issues, and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will look into sector-specific and technical issues, MCA said in a tweet on a July 4. The tweet has since been deleted, but a copy of the same can still be found in this report. The demarcation of responsibilities comes at a time when both ministries are actively working on major regulations for the digital markets. This raised concerns on how there might be regulatory overlap, which could lead to duplicity of regulations and additional compliance burden on businesses. "This is a welcome clarification since it will avoid possible regulatory overlaps or turf wars between multiple agencies of the government." — Samir Gandhi, Co-Founder, Axiom5law Chambers to The Hindu Businessline MCA is working on the Digital Competition Bill: MCA, in February this year, set up the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL) to examine the need for a separate law on competition in digital markets. The committee is exploring ex-ante regulations for India, specifically for larger companies (read: Big Tech), but the reception to such regulations has been mixed: Industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) opposes ex-ante regulations for India [read] Some startups disagree with IAMAI's stance [read] Some stakeholders write to MCA asking for more open and transparent consultations [read] MeitY is working on the Digital India Act: The IT Ministry's next big regulation in the works is the…
Digital Markets: Ministry of Corporate Affairs to oversee competition issues, IT Ministry to look at sector-specific and technical issues
The demarcation of responsibilities comes at a time when both ministries are actively working on major regulations for the digital markets.
