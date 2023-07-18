Deep Dive: How will ex-ante regulations impact Indian companies

“If you bring ex-ante regulations, you are limiting the innovation of companies, which will, in turn, limit their scale. Don’t kill innovation. Don’t kill the ability of a firm like Jio, Zerodha, Tata Neu, MakeMyTrip, Policybazaar, etc., from becoming India’s Big Tech,” Navneet Sharma, Director General, CUTS Institute for Regulation and Competition (CIRC), remarked to MediaNama.

India is currently contemplating introducing ex-ante regulations for digital markets. In February, the government set up the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL) to look into this. While those arguing for such regulations appear to want to curb the market power of foreign Big Tech companies like Google, Apple, and Amazon, experts that MediaNama spoke to explained how ex-ante regulations will adversely impact Indian companies, small and large, and restrict their innovation and growth. They also suggested alternative measures that can be used to address competition concerns that exist in digital markets.

“Right now, when you say Big Tech, you are referring to companies like Google, Meta, Amazon, Apple, or Microsoft. I am not excessively obsessed with this set of Big Tech. The problem has to be examined in the Indian economic context. India has very prominent firms that are going to be Big Tech in the next five years. So, one has to look at the Indian markets in isolation,” Sharma added.

What are ex-ante regulations: Ex-ante regulation looks at preemptively preventing large platforms from engaging in certain types of conduct that could result in reducing competition, as opposed to (the current) ex-post regulations, which go after companies by investigating allegations of misconduct after they have occurred. The European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) is an example of an ex-ante regulation because it classifies certain large companies as gatekeepers and prescribes measures to monitor and restrain their conduct.

Why ex-ante regulations might be detrimental to Indian companies and users

Will affect the ability of companies to design innovative products and experiences: “Once you designate any company as a SIDI [Systemically Important Digital Intermediaries], their ability to design products and services that benefit users is going to be impacted. We have to ask a hard question: how those kinds of benefits or seamless experiences are offered by companies? How did those innovations come into place? It’s because I am able to harvest data and use it to not only the company’s advantage but to the user’s advantage,” Navneet Sharma remarked.

“For example, I search on MakeMyTrip, let’s say New Delhi to Pune, and I do not buy because the price is too much. But because the company is able to harvest my search data, the moment prices drop, it notifies me and asks me if I want to book. Ex-ante is probably going to put a lot of restrictions on such kind of innovation because inherent to my product design is my ability to harvest data, which will be disturbed by these regulations,” Sharma elaborated.

Gowree Gokhale, Partner at Nishith Desai Associates, gave another example of how innovation might be harmed: “If you have ex-ante law that says a travel company can use the data which is with you and not of third party. Now, if an Indian [travel] company also has tied up with an insurance company to provide insurance package, the travel portal can’t use insurance data, which could have helped them create new products. So, you’re just stopping the innovation at the inception.”

“For example, if you look at Jio’s entertainment business, today, Jio is streaming all the IPLs, it has all the best HBO shows, movies, et cetera. Jio is also producing its own movies, et cetera. Now, if we go with a DMA kind of approach where you cannot combine these services and every service or app has to work separately. How will it work out? Or look at Paytm. Today, if you get into Paytm, you can pay your bills, you can do a hundred things. What would happen to Paytm? Or even think of Tata Neu. Now you go to Big Basket, you buy something, and the transaction is in Tata New. Or what about MakeMyTrip, BookMyShow, etc.? We are only looking at a few companies [when we talk about ex-ante], we are not looking at the entire gamut of things,” Amrita Choudhury, Director, Cyber Cafe Association of India (CCAOI), added.

Will affect the ability of companies to scale: “By integrating products or services, companies are able to scale. And because of scale, they attain economies, which allows them to average out costs. This allows them to curate beneficial deals for consumers, but my ability to offer these benefits was because of scale and the scale was because of my product design, which you are now disturbing with ex-ante regulations,” Navneet Sharma explained.

You are trying to straitjacket businesses in a predetermined manner: “In case of ex-ante laws, there is a danger of viewing various business models in a straitjacket. The process adopted seems to be examine the international experience of various business models and their impact on the market; then on some assumptions you are then creating an ex-ante law that will impact the people who are now coming in. Thereby, you are restricting the new players, while their business models could be completely different from the models you studied and may not necessarily have the same impact,” Gowree Gokhale explained.

Ex-ante is based on a lot of incorrect assumptions: “Ex-ante regulation is based on a perceived sense of harm. I mean, actual harm has not happened and you want to prevent it or you’re assuming that some harm will happen and you’re trying to prevent it. That’s how I understand ex-ante regulation to be. My only problem is that at this stage, there are a lot of assumptions that are not necessarily right,” Viswanath Pingali, Associate Professor of Economics at IIM Ahmedabad, remarked.

Ex-ante is not tried and tested anywhere: “Ex-ante has not been tried and tested. Even if you look at EU’s DMA, it is going to be adopted from 2024,” Amrita Choudhury pointed out. “We have not even seen the benefit of ex-ante in other jurisdictions [EU] and if you adopt that for India, I think at this stage at least, it’s likely to be disastrous,” Gowree Gokhale added.

Could result in companies delaying the roll-out of products in India: “What I am reading in press coverage about the EU’s DMA is that companies might be either delaying or denying certain product rollouts in the EU because of these regulations. So they will look at markets like Southeast Asia, Africa, Australia, North America, or elsewhere, where they don’t really have the regulatory friction,” Navneet Sharma explained, indicating that the same can happen to India if ex-ante regulations are introduced here. Two recent examples of companies delaying the rollout of their products in the EU because of regulations are Meta’s Twitter competitor Threads and Google’s generative AI service Bard.

Consolidation can improve the efficiency of companies: “Not all consolidations are bad, not all consolidations are good. For example, if you look at it, the Competition Commission of India has a concern with Tata merging Vistara, Air India, and AirAsia. While it looks like they are consolidating and trying to get more market share, if you look at it from an organization’s point of view, it is also more efficient,” Amrita Choudhury explained.

How ex-ante regulation might affect smaller companies

While ex-ante regulations generally target larger companies that have major market share in their respective sectors, they might also impact smaller companies inadvertently:

Will affect smaller Indian startups that rely on the services of Big Tech: “We have to understand that a large number of tech-based startups have something to do with either the so-called American Big Techs or Indian Big Techs. So, therefore, once you disturb the ecosystem, their support system will also get adversely impacted,” Navneet Sharma noted.

“A lot of these Indian companies function through SIDIs. They need a platform like Google Play Store to put themselves out there,” Oleina Bhattacharya, Programme Associate at Deepstrat, added.

Reduced trust in the system because Big Tech’s role of vetting is diminished: “For example, in the DMA, they’re saying you should allow apps to be downloaded from outside and even allow alternative payment gateways, etc. But what about unvetted payment gateways that might cause harm to people? Will there be trust in the system? Sometimes when smaller businesses come up in the app store, they meet the parameters of Android or Apple, and it is shown as safe. But if apps are not vetted for their credibility, as a consumer I will be concerned before I download something if I don’t know how safe it is,” Amrita Choudhury opined.

Bigger companies might find a way around, smaller companies will suffer: “We also have to understand the bigger companies or the Big Tech, they will adapt to the market. They will survive. Perhaps they will reduce a bit on the innovation part or et cetera, and all that. This may impact smaller businesses. The compliance burden for smaller companies would be extremely high. They may lose their competitive interest,” Amrita Choudhury said.

What about ex-ante regulations targeted only at foreign companies

We can set thresholds but it’s only a matter of time before Indian companies also reach these thresholds: “There are ways to target only foreign tech companies. For example, if you decide the company size and the turnover size in a manner, you can always exclude some and include some. But the problem is, once you have a threshold, tomorrow Indian companies will start touching the threshold. Because Indian companies are now ambitious. Each of the big top 10 to 15 Indian companies is spreading its wings within India and outside. Are you telling them please don’t go beyond this,” Navneet Sharma remarked.

“Are we applying the same MSME logic? Why does our country have more MSME companies than big companies? It’s because there are incentives for being a small company. Are you applying the same logic here?” Sharma asked.

Will affect foreign investment in India: “We have our aspirations. India is in a good spot at this point in time geopolitically because most of the Western allies do not have relations with China, and we’re having FDI [Foreign Direct Investment] coming in. People want to invest here. Do we want to stop this?” Amrita Choudhury asked.

Additionally, “if you’re only targeting foreign companies and they’re doing very well in other countries. Why would they function in a country like India?” Oleina Bhattacharya asked.

Harm is harm regardless of the company’s origin: “Do we want to go that way? Honestly, can a Jio not harm an Indian user? Or is the harm caused by Jio going to be less than a foreign company? Harm is harm caused by an Indian or a foreign company from wherever. So we need to look at harms, we need to look at issues, not an Indian company, vis-a-vis another thing,” Amrita Choudhury opined.

Can lead to accusations of protectionism at WTO: “We don’t want to go into an arbitration somewhere in WTO or anywhere that we are being protectionist. I don’t think that is something we want to do given our aspirations,” Choudhury added.

It defeats the purpose of a competition regime: “So if you’re only targeting foreign companies that doesn’t seem fair, which is literally the point of the Competition Act, to create a level playing field,” Oleina Bhattacharya remarked.

What are the alternatives to ex-ante regulation to address competition concerns in digital markets?

Ease market dynamics with other types of interventions: “There are clearly two problems I concur. There is a stickiness in the market for power and there is a delay in the ability of a competition authority to administer the justice. The solution has to be easing the market dynamics wherever there is stickiness. If data is a problem, then we have to address data portability. If we are saying technological know-how is a problem, perhaps that will have to be solved. But ex-ante is not the solution,” Navneet Sharma opined.

Look at how Japan and South Korea are approaching this: “While we are always looking at the EU in this discussion, we also should see what the other countries where innovation has been encouraged are doing. For example, look at Japan or look at South Korea. If you look at what Japan is also doing, they have carefully identified the issues and they have tried to address those issues rather than going for a blanket thing,” Amrita Choudhury suggested.

Concerns can be addressed through other regulations: “Some of the concerns in the competition are privacy: how the data is being used by big tech? So, if we have our data protection law, whenever it comes, some of these issues will be addressed. Identified concerns can also be plugged into various regulations which are being discussed. For example, some of it can go into the DIA [Digital India Act]. Certain aspects of competition which need to be addressed can be upgraded even in the competition regulation. You don’t need a separate regulation,” Amrita Choudhury opined.

Wait and see how digital public infrastructure experiments like ONDC play out: “What America and Europe both haven’t got is the large-scale digital public infrastructure. The kind of payment system we have got, the kind of ONDC we have got, none of them have got. And this is what I meant at the outset when I said that it’s a market problem – it has to be solved by a market solution, not a regulatory solution. We must allow the full results of UPI, ONDC, and other digital public infrastructure to be delivered. Creating this ex-ante regime now is completely antithetical to each other,” Navneet Sharma suggested.

Implement an ex-ante approach (not ex-ante regulation): “What we suggest is an ex-ante approach be taken up, which was suggested in the standing committee report where they basically said that a DMU or Digital Markets Unit should be put in place. The Competition Commission does not have the bandwidth to deal with so many or monitor so many companies. So, a DMU addresses these nuances of what is anti-competitive, what is not, and then the CCI can take it forward,” Oleina Bhattacharya recommended.

Hold more consultations to understand local needs: The government should “consult with a wide range of experts and Internet users to ensure digital regulation considers local needs, aligns with global best practices, and encourages innovation and competition and ensure there are compatibilities between various legislative endeavours to prevent regulatory overlap and avoid unnecessary barriers that could directly impact innovation and national economic growth,” Pranav Tiwari, Empowerment Program Advisor, Fellowships, Internet Society, recommended.

Take a regulatory sandbox approach: “We suggest we look at it from a regulatory sandbox approach, where you’re given a platform to experiment, innovate, see what anti-competitive practices could occur and could be regulated. So, giving that free space, not just to Big Techs, but smaller companies as well, helps you analyze the three principles of: if transparency is being addressed, if accountability is being addressed, is there fairness in the market. It is true that in some spaces, the regulatory sandbox model has not worked. But it is a form of impact assessment where you analyze what risks you’re dealing with. And in a way, a regulatory sandbox is an ex-ante approach, it’s not an ex-ante regulation because you’re monitoring the conduct before it has occurred,” Oleina Bhattacharya suggested.

See how the newly introduced Commitment and Settlement framework works: The Indian government on April 3 passed the Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which introduced a new Settlements and Commitments Framework that allows companies to negotiate with CCI if they are found to engage in anticompetitive agreements or abuse of dominance. Gowree Gokhale said, “In my view, since the provisions of Commitment and Settlement have just been introduced in the Competition Act, they should give it at least a couple of years to see in the Indian context how they evolve. In Competition law assessment, consumer benefit is also one of the key criteria to be examined. Hence, during commitment and settlement discussions, one can explain the consumer benefit that ought to be weighed in against some of the issues in that model. In the Commitment and Settlement conversations, such conversation would be possible, whereas ex-ante creates unnecessary restrictions.”

We are already seeing barriers to entry reducing and the market share of leading players being challenged: “I think earlier people used to be scared about entering the market. Today less so. Especially if you’re in a niche industry. Large platforms are competing with new platforms. Ex-ante regulation or not, it doesn’t matter, I think there’s going to be a lot more entry that you would see. For sure, it’s going to reduce the market share of big guys,” Viswanath Pingali opined.

What’s been going on in India on the ex-ante front

Competition in India is largely governed by the 21-year-old Competition Act of 2002. Since this Act was enacted when digital markets like e-commerce and social media were not that prominent and because these new-age markets work in different ways compared to traditional markets, there have been calls for an overhaul to the competition regime or a separate law for competition in digital markets. Some notable developments around this front include:

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce report: In June 2022, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce submitted a report that called for ex-ante regulations targeted at digital markets and highlighted the urgent need for amendments to the Competition Act, 2002. “The Committee is of the opinion that it is high time India revamps and strengthens its ex-ante regulatory framework and take steps to identify entities that act as gatekeeper platforms and set a threshold for qualifying as gatekeeper,” the report stated.

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance report: More notably, in December 2022, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance submitted an extensive report advocating for ex-ante regulations as well. The report proposed designating leading players in the digital ecosystem as Systemically Important Digital Intermediaries (SIDIs) and subjecting them to certain ex-ante measures.

Committee of Digital Competition Law: Following the release of the above two reports, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in February 2023 set up the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL) to examine the need for a separate law on competition in digital markets, including the need for ex-ante regulations in India. The Committee was also tasked with preparing a draft Digital Competition Bill.

Who’s for and who’s against ex-ante in India

Asia Internet Coaltion (against): AIC was the first major industry body to criticise ex-ante regulations for India, calling the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance report “prescriptive, absolutist and regressive in nature” and urging the government to conduct wider stakeholder consultations before borrowing any proposals from the report. The body counts Amazon, Google, and Meta among its members. [read more]

Internet And Mobile Association of India (against): IAMAI stirred up a storm in April when its draft submission to CDCL criticised the the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance’s report on anti-competitive practices by Big Tech companies and opposed ex-ante regulations as well as a separate competition law for digital companies. We have summarised IAMAI’s draft submission outlining its various reasons for this stance here.

MapMyIndia, Matrimony.com, Shaadi.com (for): In response to IAMAI’s draft, MapMyIndia CEO Rohan Varma, Matrimony.com CEO Murugavel Janakiraman, and People Group Founder and Shark Tank investor Anupam Mittal took to Twitter to publicly lambast IAMAI, accusing the industry of being pro foreign Big Tech. They even called out the leadership of IAMAI for being dominated by representatives of foreign tech companies. Eventually, in the executive council elections in May, the leadership was changed, but IAMAI’s submission to CDCL took place before this rejig. [read more]

Paytm, Tinder-owner Match Group, ShareChat, Spotify, TrulyMadly (for): These startups (along with Matrimony.com and Shaadi.com) sent a dissent note to CDCL in response to IAMAI’s submission, noting that “ex-ante regulation is needed in the digital sector and India would benefit from a new regulatory framework to improve the competition in the digital economy” because “the status quo has failed, and is failing, to adequately constrain the power and conduct of the dominant digital gatekeepers that now control so many aspects of commerce and our lives.” [read more]

Civil society groups and other individuals (against): Last month, a group of sixty stakeholders wrote to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) asking for more transparent and open consultation around the proposed Digital Competition Act, noting that such a law should study the impacts on consumers and small businesses. “We are concerned that the proposed Digital Competition Act would impact a wide range of subjects, such as digital inclusivity, user experience, data protection & security, foreign investment, cost of doing digital business for MSMEs, indirect impact on cost for consumers, etc. We feel that at present this important discourse is informed by only a few stakeholders even though the proposed law directly and indirectly affects a much wider range of stakeholders,” the letter stated. [read more]

MediaNama had reached out to Rohan Verma (CEO, MapMyIndia), Snehil Khanor (CEO, Truly Madly), Naukri, Policybazaar, MakeMyTrip, BookMyShow, Zomato, and Phonepe for their views on how ex-ante regulations will impact Indian companies. We either didn’t hear back from them or they declined to participate in this story.

Update (18 July, 3:05 pm): Edited Navneet Sharma’s comments in the third para of the story based on inputs received from him post publication.

Update (18 July, 7:20 pm): Corrected last name of Amrita Choudhury.

