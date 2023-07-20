"In the Digital Economic Ministers group...we are trying to have a consensus that the way the human civilization covered many crimes through international collaboration, through creating infrastructure and institutions which work across boundaries, now human society will have to work for similar institutions for cybersecurity also," Ashwani Vaishnaw, the Minister of Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology, said in his valedictory speech at the two-day conference on 'Crime and Security in the Age of NFTs, AI, and Metaverse' under the G20 banner on July 13 and 14. One of the sessions during the conference focused on the dark net and its interconnections with the cryptocurrency market, and the need for international cooperation to make it easier to track cybercriminals across borders was highlighted. Why it matters: This session of the G20 conference revealed the challenges associated with tracking and catching cyber criminals. The points made throughout this conference highlight the need for cross-border cooperation to catch criminals, given the transnational nature of cybercrime. How is cryptocurrency used in illegal activities today? “Marketplaces where drugs, guns, human trafficking occurs, data is bought and sold, is all done in cryptocurrencies, and wholesale extortion and theft occurs using cryptocurrencies,” said Mark Turnage, the CEO of dark net monitoring company Dark Owl and one of the panelists of the session. He further added that terror financing and ransomware demands are also made through cryptocurrency and that 88% of all the transactions on the darknet are done through Bitcoin, followed closely by Monero at 75.6%. Turnage…
News
Why curbing crypto-enabled cybercrime needs international cooperation: G20 cybersecurity summit
Global leaders discussed the need for collaboration across nations to curb cybercrime during the two-day conference on ‘Crime and Security in the Age of NFTs, AI, and Metaverse’ under the G20 banner.
Latest Headlines
- TRAI releases recommendations on AI, big data usage in telecom sector July 21, 2023
- Earnings Result: Netflix discusses its crackdown on password sharing, impact of the writers’ strike and more July 21, 2023
- Google Bard admits to attempting scraping of Twitter data: Here are the details straight from the horse’s mouth July 21, 2023
- Is Google coming up with an AI replacement for journalists? July 21, 2023
- Why curbing crypto-enabled cybercrime needs international cooperation: G20 cybersecurity summit July 20, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
News
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login