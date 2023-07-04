In June, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) came out with the telecom subscription data from April. Comparing this data with that of the previous three months of the year tells us that the total number of broadband connections in the country has gradually increased in the first quarter of the year going from 839.18 million in January to 850.94 million in April. An overview of telecommunication data: Observations from the Telecom data: Fall in fixed wireless broadband connections: In the first four months of the year, the number of fixed wireless connections (Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, Point-to-point Radio & VSAT) fell, going from 1.17 million to 0.97 million between January and April. Exponential growth in urban wireless teledensity: While teledensity overall has fallen from 84.52% in January to 84.46% in April, urban wireless teledensity has been on the rise. It rose from 82.52% at the beginning of the year to 128.09% in April. Jio maintaining a dominant position: Of the top four major players in the telecom industry (Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, and BSNL) Reliance has remained at the top in both the wireless and wired connection categories. BSNL loses connections: BSNL has lost connections in both the wired and wireless categories from 4.18 million and 22.87 million in January to 3.63 million and 22.63 million respectively. Change in mobile connectivity: There have been changes in the number of mobile connections which have gone from 1143.02 million to 1143.13 million between January and April. However, this change…
News
How has India’s Telecom Subscription Base Changed from January to April This Year?
While teledensity overall has fallen from 84.52% in January to 84.46% in April, urban wireless teledensity has been on the rise
Latest Headlines
- How has India’s Telecom Subscription Base Changed from January to April This Year? July 4, 2023
- Fail Whale: Why Is Twitter Imposing Limits On How Many Tweets You Can See In A Day? July 4, 2023
- Why Did the Karnataka HC Toss Twitter’s Challenge Against the Indian Government’s Secretive Online Censorship? July 3, 2023
- “Idi Amin Jurisprudence”: Gautam Bhatia on the Karnataka HC’s Dismissal of Twitter’s Section 69A Challenge July 3, 2023
- Why Tech Companies in Europe want EU Lawmakers to Revise the Recently Adopted AI Act July 3, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login