wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

How has India’s Telecom Subscription Base Changed from January to April This Year?

While teledensity overall has fallen from 84.52% in January to 84.46% in April, urban wireless teledensity has been on the rise

Published

In June, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) came out with the telecom subscription data from April. Comparing this data with that of the previous three months of the year tells us that the total number of broadband connections in the country has gradually increased in the first quarter of the year going from 839.18 million in January to 850.94 million in April. An overview of telecommunication data:   Observations from the Telecom data: Fall in fixed wireless broadband connections: In the first four months of the year, the number of fixed wireless connections (Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, Point-to-point Radio & VSAT) fell, going from 1.17 million to 0.97 million between January and April.  Exponential growth in urban wireless teledensity: While teledensity overall has fallen from 84.52% in January to 84.46% in April, urban wireless teledensity has been on the rise. It rose from 82.52% at the beginning of the year to 128.09% in April. Jio maintaining a dominant position: Of the top four major players in the telecom industry (Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, and BSNL) Reliance has remained at the top in both the wireless and wired connection categories. BSNL loses connections:  BSNL has lost connections in both the wired and wireless categories from 4.18 million and 22.87 million in January to 3.63 million and 22.63 million respectively.  Change in mobile connectivity: There have been changes in the number of mobile connections which have gone from 1143.02 million to 1143.13 million between January and April. However, this change…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ