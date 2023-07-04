How has India’s Telecom Subscription Base Changed from January to April This Year?

In June, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) came out with the telecom subscription data from April. Comparing this data with that of the previous three months of the year tells us that the total number of broadband connections in the country has gradually increased in the first quarter of the year going from 839.18 million in January to 850.94 million in April. An overview of telecommunication data: Observations from the Telecom data: Fall in fixed wireless broadband connections: In the first four months of the year, the number of fixed wireless connections (Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, Point-to-point Radio & VSAT) fell, going from 1.17 million to 0.97 million between January and April. Exponential growth in urban wireless teledensity: While teledensity overall has fallen from 84.52% in January to 84.46% in April, urban wireless teledensity has been on the rise. It rose from 82.52% at the beginning of the year to 128.09% in April. Jio maintaining a dominant position: Of the top four major players in the telecom industry (Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, and BSNL) Reliance has remained at the top in both the wireless and wired connection categories. BSNL loses connections: BSNL has lost connections in both the wired and wireless categories from 4.18 million and 22.87 million in January to 3.63 million and 22.63 million respectively. Change in mobile connectivity: There have been changes in the number of mobile connections which have gone from 1143.02 million to 1143.13 million between January and April. However, this change…

