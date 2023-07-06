wordpress blog stats
Cabinet clears Data Protection Bill, to be introduced in Parliament in Monsoon Session

Since the cabinet-approved version of the Bill isn’t public yet, it’s not yet clear how much the latest version differs from the DPDP Bill 2022

Published

The Union Cabinet on July 5 cleared India's long-awaited data protection legislation, the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill, multiple news outlets reported. The Bill is now expected to be introduced in the parliament in the upcoming monsoon session, which begins on July 20 and ends on August 11. A data protection law has been in the works since 2017, when the Supreme Court, in the landmark Puttaswamy judgment, ruled that privacy is a fundamental right of Indian citizens, putting the government under the obligation to pass legislation to protect this right. The DPDP Bill approved by the cabinet yesterday is the fifth iteration of India’s draft data protection law. Since the cabinet-approved version of the Bill isn't public yet, it's not yet clear how much the latest version differs from the DPDP Bill 2022, which was released by the IT Ministry for public feedback in November 2022. Economic Times reported that disclosure of data breaches has been made voluntary, an alternative dispute resolution mechanism has been introduced, and some criminal provisions for non-compliance have been removed. Other than these changes, the Bill is expected to be largely similar to the 2022 version, retaining some contentious provisions such as the broad exemption to government entities and the government's control over the proposed Data Protection Board. For more reading on the 2022 version, check out our Guide To India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022. Timeline of key events July 2018: After a year of consultations and deliberations, the PDP Bill, 2018, drafted by an…

