Attend Our Briefing: Regulating the Influencer Ecosystem

Last week there was a controversial advertisement published, along with the logo of the Ministry of Electronics and IT, on the front page of a newspaper, highlighting a YouTube influencer, and recommending her as a “real expert”. A few months ago, SEBI reached an out-of-court settlement with a financial influencer over stock tips. Earlier this year, a badly run startup event in Noida led to influencers who promoted the event coming under scrutiny. During COVID, influencers came under scrutiny for charging to promote blood donation. Talk to any D2C or crypto company, and influencer marketing is a key part of their marketing strategy. Even the Indian government has joined the bandwagon with several ministers appearing on various YouTube influencer channels to promote the government’s vision.

In this MediaNama Briefing, we will discuss some of the controversies around influencers, the dark side of influencer marketing, concerns around financial influencers, what regulations they have to comply with, and how these regulations will be enforced.

Title: Regulating the influencer ecosystem

Date: July 7 (Friday) 2023

Time: 3:30 – 5:00 pm IST

You can attend this call by buying a 1 month subscription to MediaNama

You’ll get access to this call, access to recordings of all our previous calls, around 35+ stories for each week, our exclusive weekly newsletter, and access to our archives of 26000+ stories, all for one month, for Rs. 1000

BUY NOW!

Note: If you are a MediaNama subscriber-member, existing or new, access to briefings is included as part of your subscription. In case you haven’t received an invite, please email us at hello@medianama.com

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

What we will cover

What are influencers and how do they work?

Understanding influencer business models.

Why are influencers being regulated?

Key controversies related to influencer marketing.

The dark side of influencer marketing.

Specific concerns related to financial influencers.

How influencers are regulated.

The session will begin at 3:30 pm IST with a presentation, followed by a Q&A session, in which attendees can ask questions and/or debate issues.

In case you know someone who might be interested, please share this post with them.