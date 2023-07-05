wordpress blog stats
Attend Our Briefing: Regulating the Influencer Ecosystem

What are influencers, what role do they play on the Internet, why are they being regulated and how should they be regulated?

Published

Last week there was a controversial advertisement published, along with the logo of the Ministry of Electronics and IT, on the front page of a newspaper, highlighting a YouTube influencer, and recommending her as a “real expert”. A few months ago, SEBI reached an out-of-court settlement with a financial influencer over stock tips. Earlier this year, a badly run startup event in Noida led to influencers who promoted the event coming under scrutiny. During COVID, influencers came under scrutiny for charging to promote blood donation. Talk to any D2C or crypto company, and influencer marketing is a key part of their marketing strategy. Even the Indian government has joined the bandwagon with several ministers appearing on various YouTube influencer channels to promote the government’s vision.

In this MediaNama Briefing, we will discuss some of the controversies around influencers, the dark side of influencer marketing, concerns around financial influencers, what regulations they have to comply with, and how these regulations will be enforced.

Title: Regulating the influencer ecosystem
 Date: July 7 (Friday) 2023
 Time: 3:30 – 5:00 pm IST

What we will cover

  • What are influencers and how do they work?
  • Understanding influencer business models.
  • Why are influencers being regulated?
  • Key controversies related to influencer marketing.
  • The dark side of influencer marketing.
  • Specific concerns related to financial influencers.
  • How influencers are regulated.

The session will begin at 3:30 pm IST with a presentation, followed by a Q&A session, in which attendees can ask questions and/or debate issues.

MediaNama's mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.



MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India.

