After Extortion Complaints, Bihar Police Requests IT Min to Block 100+ Gaming, Gambling, and Loan Apps

The Bihar police’s move comes after the IT Ministry’s blocking of 138 betting apps and 94 lending apps

Published

The Bihar police requested the IT Ministry to block over 100 gaming, gambling, and loan apps citing national security, Inc42 reported citing a PTI wire. Why it matters: As we've previously reported, vulnerable consumers are disproportionately harmed by predatory lending apps and addictive gaming apps. In this case, the Additional Director General of the Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit, Nayyar Hasnain Khan, claimed that several people had complained of extortion and harassment after borrowing small sums from the loan apps. The apps allegedly charge high-interest rates and access customer phone data while providing loans. Obscene content is sent to the customer's contact list for failing to repay the loan. The IT Ministry was approached after confirming that the apps are prejudicial to India's sovereignty and integrity, attracting Section 69 of the IT Act, 2000, Khan claimed. Section 69A of the Act empowers the Indian government to block public access to content online on specified grounds, including India's sovereignty. How has the government previously responded to these concerns?: The Bihar police's move comes after the IT Ministry's blocking of 138 betting apps and 94 lending apps allegedly linked to China earlier this year. A few days later, the government sent a whitelist of Reserve Bank of India-approved lending apps to app stores. The government has also sent out repeated advisories advising media outlets to refrain from hosting ads for gambling and betting apps. Read more India Blocks 138 Betting Apps, 94 Lending Apps With Chinese Links; Some Non-Chinese Apps Also Targeted Whitelist Of Approved Digital Lending Apps Sent…

Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

