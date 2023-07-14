Bard now available in over 40 languages including 7 Indian languages: Here’s what it can and cannot do

Ever wanted to hear, and not just read, William Blake’s poem ‘The Tyger’ in Spanish, Telugu, or Chinese? Or wanted to read a computer code in Marathi? Regardless, Google Bard’s latest update lets you do all of this. On July 13, 2023, Google announced that users can “collaborate" with Bard in over 40 languages, including Arabic, Chinese, German, and Spanish. In India, it is available in seven local languages, namely Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam. Why it matters: In June 2023, Full Stack Capital held a workshop on generative AI wherein they discussed how AI language models in Indian languages and for Indian contexts are scarce. In case of chatbots like ChatGPT, Indian language tokens (common sequences of characters found in text) are more expensive than English. With this announcement, Bard has become one of the first generative AI services to tap into the pool of users that depend on local languages. What can and can’t the updated Bard do? Voice responses in local languages: Along with text, Bard can now provide responses in audio format. As a test, MediaNama asked Bard to provide a four-line poem on Indian rains and then asked it to translate the same into Marathi. Bard translated its own poem into three translated drafts in Marathi but could only provide audio for two of those drafts. Limitations of the text-to-speech feature: When asked why Bard could not provide audio for all three drafts, it said, “I was not able to generate audio…

