What’s the news: Andhra Pradesh recorded 40.83 million (408.3 lakh) health IDs or Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) on July 12, 2023 – the highest number of ABHAs recorded in the country. The state is followed by Madhya Pradesh with 40.23 million (402.3 lakh) ABHAs and Uttar Pradesh with 39.97 million (399.7 lakh) ABHAs. Why it matters: Last month, we covered the National Health Authority’s plan to set up 100 microsites across India to further the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). These microsites are likely to create further focused pockets of health data without the blanket protection of a feasible health data protection policy. The CoWin data leak incident was a prime example of what happens to such datasets in the absence of proper data safeguards. Yet, it appears that regardless of many such concerns, including the fallacies around registries recording details of healthcare professionals, the government is keen to go forward with a virtual health data system. In such a case, it is worth taking a closer look at the state with the highest number of ABHAs so far to get an estimate of the growth of ABDM in India. East Godavari records highest number of ABHAs: Within Andhra Pradesh, the highest number of ABHAs were recorded in East Godavari, with 4.36 million (43.6 lakh) IDs. As per Census 2011, the projected population for this district by 2023 is supposed to be 5.17 million (54.17 lakh) individuals. The next district with the highest ABHAs is Guntur, with 3.92 million (39.2 lakh) IDs. As…
News
Andhra Pradesh records over 40 million ABHA IDs by mid-July 2023
Along with the highest number of ABHAs, Andhra Pradesh also reported to have 43.51 million health records linked to ABHA accounts
Latest Headlines
- Andhra Pradesh records over 40 million ABHA IDs by mid-July 2023 July 12, 2023
- Enterprise e-commerce platform Dukaan replaces 90% of its customer support team with a chatbot July 12, 2023
- Ten reasons why NIXI’s proposal to prohibit reselling of .in domains at a premium is a bad idea July 12, 2023
- Video: Industry Association Opposes Converged Framework for Telecom and Broadcasting Regulation July 12, 2023
- Interview: Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi talks about rising instances of internet shutdowns in India July 12, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
News
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login