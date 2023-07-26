Alphabet (Google) will be launching generative Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based tools for advertisers to better promote their ads to the relevant audience, said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, while talking about the company’s progress in the field of AI during the second quarter of 2023. During an earnings call, Google officials spoke with investors about the company’s progress, chiefly focusing on it’s work in the field of generative AI and its impact on advertisers and online ads. Accordingly, MediaNama has listed some of the highlights of this call below: Advertisers to get generative AI tools: Pichai said the company is working on providing advertisers new tools that use generative AI to promote their ads to the relevant users based on search queries. He said technologies like the Search Generative Engine (SGE) will be useful on this front. SGE uses the power of generative AI to make ‘Search’ even more natural and intuitive. According to Pichai, generative AI like SGE can “connect the dots for people as they explore a topic or project, helping them weigh multiple factors and personal preferences before making a purchase or booking a trip.’ “Many of [the] new queries [by users] are inherently commercial in nature. We have more than 20 years of experience serving ads relevant to users' commercial queries, and SGE enhances our ability to do this even better. We are testing and evolving placements and formats and giving advertisers tools to take advantage of generative AI,” said Pichai. Plans to launch two new AI-powered…
Alphabet Earnings call: Here’s all Google had to say about its generative AI work in Q2 of 2023
Apart from plans to assist advertisers with generative AI tools for promotion, Google said it planned to use two new AI-powered ad solutions, ‘Demand Gen’ and ‘Video View’
Alphabet Earnings call: Here's all Google had to say about its generative AI work in Q2 of 2023 July 26, 2023
