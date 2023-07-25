wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

Talking Points: AI companies agree to watermark content and seven other commitments, US announces

The United States announced that it is holding talks with several other nations, including India, Australia, UAE, UK and Brazil, to develop an international AI development and governance framework.

Published

Leading artificial intelligence (AI) companies including OpenAI, Google, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft Anthropic, and Inflection voluntarily committed to adopt the following measures in the development of AI technology, the US White House announced on July 21: Watermarking AI-generated content: The companies will develop technical mechanisms like watermarking to ensure that users are aware when content is AI-generated. This will enable "creativity with AI to flourish but reduces the dangers of fraud and deception," the press release stated. Publicly report on capabilities, limitations, etc: The companies will publicly report their AI systems' capabilities, limitations, and areas of appropriate and inappropriate use, covering both security risks and societal risks (effects on fairness and bias). Security testing of AI systems before release: The companies will carry out internal and external security testing of their AI system by independent experts before releasing it to the public. This will guard against risks like biosecurity and cybersecurity, the press release reasoned More research on societal risks that AI poses: The companies have committed to prioritizing research on the societal risks that AI systems can pose, "including on avoiding harmful bias and discrimination, and protecting privacy." Information sharing across the industry and with other stakeholders: The companies will share information on managing AI risks with others in the industry as well as with governments, civil society, and academia. "This includes best practices for safety, information on attempts to circumvent safeguards, and technical collaboration," the press release outlined. Deploying AI systems to help address society's greatest challenge: The companies are committed to developing…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ