Leading artificial intelligence (AI) companies including OpenAI, Google, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft Anthropic, and Inflection voluntarily committed to adopt the following measures in the development of AI technology, the US White House announced on July 21: Watermarking AI-generated content: The companies will develop technical mechanisms like watermarking to ensure that users are aware when content is AI-generated. This will enable "creativity with AI to flourish but reduces the dangers of fraud and deception," the press release stated. Publicly report on capabilities, limitations, etc: The companies will publicly report their AI systems' capabilities, limitations, and areas of appropriate and inappropriate use, covering both security risks and societal risks (effects on fairness and bias). Security testing of AI systems before release: The companies will carry out internal and external security testing of their AI system by independent experts before releasing it to the public. This will guard against risks like biosecurity and cybersecurity, the press release reasoned More research on societal risks that AI poses: The companies have committed to prioritizing research on the societal risks that AI systems can pose, "including on avoiding harmful bias and discrimination, and protecting privacy." Information sharing across the industry and with other stakeholders: The companies will share information on managing AI risks with others in the industry as well as with governments, civil society, and academia. "This includes best practices for safety, information on attempts to circumvent safeguards, and technical collaboration," the press release outlined. Deploying AI systems to help address society's greatest challenge: The companies are committed to developing…
Talking Points: AI companies agree to watermark content and seven other commitments, US announces
The United States announced that it is holding talks with several other nations, including India, Australia, UAE, UK and Brazil, to develop an international AI development and governance framework.
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
