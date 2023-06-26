YouTube Creators Can Soon Use AI to Dub their Videos in Other Languages

YouTube will soon allow creators to dub their videos in other languages using AI, the company announced in VidCon, The Verge reported on June 23. This feature will be powered by Aloud, an AI-powered dubbing startup that is part of Google's Area 120 incubator. Here are some ways this feature can help creators: An English-speaking financial influencer on YouTube can tap into the Spanish market by having his financial advice dubbed into Spanish language. A Bollywood movie production house can have its trailers dubbed in Japanese to appeal to the fans there. A Chinese-speaking mathematics professor can reach a larger number of students by having her videos dubbed in English language. Presently, it's expensive to do any of the above because creators have to hire a voice artist or a third-party dubbing service provider to dub videos in a specific language. It also takes time to record and publish a dubbed video. Aloud can drastically reduce both the cost and time. Here's an example of a video from the YouTube channel Amoeba Sisters, which features animated science videos in English, with the option of a Spanish audio track dubbed by Aloud. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ckgD40CJ6I Will AI voice put viewers off: If you watch the above video in both English and Spanish, you might notice that the Spanish voice is unnatural and monotonous compared to the English voice. This could be a problem with AI dubbed voice. https://twitter.com/KevinCutliffe/status/1672138292270096385?s=20 How does the feature work: On its website, Aloud lays out the following steps…

