Videos: How UK’s Online Safety Bill threatens end-to-end encryption

In an open letter, WhatsApp and other end-to-end (E2E) encryption messenger apps raised privacy concerns about the United Kingdom’s Online Safety Bill. They believe that Bill’s provisions will weaken E2E security measures. Watch this video to know more.
Also read:
- Open Letter: WhatsApp & Other Messenger Apps Demand Revision Of UK’s Online Safety Bill
- WhatsApp Will Rather Be Blocked In UK Than Weaken Encryption: CEO Will Cathcart
- All Your Questions On WhatsApp’s End-To-End Encryption Answered
You must be logged in to post a comment Login