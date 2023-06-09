Video: Why are civil society organizations opposing the proposed Aadhaar related amendments?

Civil society organizations Rethink Aadhaar, Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), Access Now, and Article 21 wrote to the IT Ministry over concerns about the proposed amendments to the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020. In this video, we discuss some major concerns highlighted in the letter. https://youtu.be/YQbh6Lr3OWo Also read: Use Of Aadhaar By Private Entities Can Cause Commercial Exploitation Of People’s Data: Rethink Aadhaar And Others Section 57: Why Aadhaar Can’t Be Used As Authentication By Private Companies Government Allows Aadhaar E-KYC For Telecoms Despite Supreme Court Judgement Striking Down Section 57 Of Aadhaar Act 2016

Please subscribe login to read the full story.