wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

Video: Tech experts Srinivas Kodali and Srikanth L answer some of the burning questions on the Co-WIN data leak

Published

On June 11, The Fourth broke the news that a Telegram bot was leaking information about people who had received COVID-19 vaccination. The bot allowed one to simply enter someone’s phone number and receive details like the person’s Aadhaar number, vaccination status, gender, and date of birth. Actively denying that the leak came from the Co-WIN portal, the government claims that it was instead from a threat actor database made up of breached/stolen data from the past. But could another database even have this data? What are the implications of a data breach? What information was the bot revealing? In this video, our journalist, Kamya Pandey talks to independent researcher Srinivas Kodali and Srikanth Lakshmanan, contributor at the Cashless Consumer, who address the abovementioned questions and more.

Watch the full video here:

 

Also Read:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

CoWIN Data Leaked: Telegram Bot Reveals Aadhaar Number, Vaccination Status And Other Data Of Those Vaccinated Against COVID
Government Denies CoWIN Data Leak: Here Are The Major Questions Emerging From The Leak
Member Of Parliament Derek O’Brien Files FIR On The CoWIN Data Leak
Rajeev Chandrasekhar On CoWin Data Breach, AI Regulation, Safe Harbor And Digital Public Infrastructure

 

Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ