Video: Tech experts Srinivas Kodali and Srikanth L answer some of the burning questions on the Co-WIN data leak

On June 11, The Fourth broke the news that a Telegram bot was leaking information about people who had received COVID-19 vaccination. The bot allowed one to simply enter someone’s phone number and receive details like the person’s Aadhaar number, vaccination status, gender, and date of birth. Actively denying that the leak came from the Co-WIN portal, the government claims that it was instead from a threat actor database made up of breached/stolen data from the past. But could another database even have this data? What are the implications of a data breach? What information was the bot revealing? In this video, our journalist, Kamya Pandey talks to independent researcher Srinivas Kodali and Srikanth Lakshmanan, contributor at the Cashless Consumer, who address the abovementioned questions and more.

Watch the full video here:

Also Read:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

CoWIN Data Leaked: Telegram Bot Reveals Aadhaar Number, Vaccination Status And Other Data Of Those Vaccinated Against COVID

Government Denies CoWIN Data Leak: Here Are The Major Questions Emerging From The Leak

Member Of Parliament Derek O’Brien Files FIR On The CoWIN Data Leak

Rajeev Chandrasekhar On CoWin Data Breach, AI Regulation, Safe Harbor And Digital Public Infrastructure