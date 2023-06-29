Video: Online Discussion, OTT & Health Warnings, 28th June

On World Tobacco Day this year, India’s Health Ministry decided to take on the problem of tobacco-use via stricter regulation of content provided by streaming rules. The Ministry issued new rules called the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Amendment Rules, 2023. Read about the guidelines here.

The new guidelines require OTT platforms to add anti-tobacco health spots and disclaimers for as long as 20 seconds and 30 seconds in the beginning and middle of the content that depict tobacco use. This is in addition to the static warning messages during the scenes depicting tobacco use. In cases of non-compliance, an inter-ministerial committee consisting of representatives from the Health Ministry, Information & Broadcasting Ministry (MIB), and the IT Ministry may take suo motu action against OTT providers.

MediaNama conducted a virtual panel discussion on June 28, where we talked about questions that have puzzled many: Does the Ministry of Health have powers to issue guidelines for OTT platforms? What is the difference between IT Rules and these regulations? What are the differences in approach over regulation of OTT services, cinema and TV? The discussion also included a presentation on a report ‘The Effectiveness of Tobacco Disclaimers on OTT Content Service’ by Koan Advisory Group and Youth Ki Awaaz – it is a study of the relationship between OTT content consumption and people’s smoking habits.

The video of the panel discussion is available below:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

We saw participation from organisations like Amazon, Snap Inc, Disney-Star India, AVIA, Netflix, Voluntary Health Association of India, JSA Law, Control Risks, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, Deloitte, Truecaller, Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung India, Quickplay Media, IndusLaw, Brandwith Worldwide Media, Kochhar & Co, Pearson Education, Webnyay, Saraf & Partners, CCAOI, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, PwC, TechCrunch, Article 21 Trust, Chase India, COAI, Ikigai Law, Coca-Cola, Aakhya India, OP Jindal Global University, TMT Law Practice, Saarlegal, The Quantum Hub, LegaliTech, KNS Digiprotect, Deepsikha, Takshashila Institution, Centre for Internet and Society, etc.

What we discussed:

Should there be anti-smoking ads at the beginning of each episode of everything that you watch that includes smoking? How will the guidelines impact user experience, content creation and viewing? Is there a difference between regulating Cinema, TV and OTT services? What is the level of compliance on TV now? What happened to the cases where the TV industry also challenged these rules? Do governmental authorities have any data that supports the effectiveness of adding tobacco advisories in the beginning, end and middle of content on OTT platforms? Can these warnings be forwardable, or will users have an option to skip them? Will it be possible, legally? OTT companies have argued that rules are not non-feasible and impractical. How strong an argument is this, and do they have the capacity to implement the guidelines in the given timeline? How does this impact global streaming service providers? Will they have to comply? For example, a German citizen living in India subscribing to a German OCCP from India? How does this impact audio podcasts where someone might mention smoking? What’s an audio-visual disclaimer — is it audio or visual or both audio and visual? Are these rules legally valid, given that OCCPs are not defined under any law, even if they are under the IT Rules? What will happen if OTT platforms do not comply? If they have to act only when there’s a complaint, will the platform decide to take action only on complaints/orders issued?

Also Read:

Next up, we will be publishing stories from this discussion on our website, so stay tuned for that. You can sign up for our free daily newsletter to stay updated with our latest stories.

If you’d like to sponsor future discussions at MediaNama, do reach out to us here. If you want us to help organise an event for your organisation, please contact Harneet at harneet@medianama.com.

MediaNama hosted this discussion with support from Koan Advisory Group, and our partner, the Internet Freedom Foundation.